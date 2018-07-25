MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;71;32;.689;—
New York;64;36;.640;5½
Tampa Bay;52;50;.510;18½
Toronto;46;55;.455;24
Baltimore;29;73;.284;41½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;55;46;.545;—
Minnesota;47;53;.470;7½
Detroit;44;60;.423;12½
Chicago;36;65;.356;19
Kansas City;31;70;.307;24
WEST DIVISION
Houston;67;37;.644;—
Seattle;61;41;.598;5
Oakland;60;43;.583;6½
Los Angeles;51;52;.495;15½
Texas;42;61;.408;24½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston at Baltimore, ppd.
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 0
Detroit 8, Kansas City 4
Minnesota 12, Toronto 6, 11 innings
Seattle 3, San Francisco 2
Oakland 6, Texas 5
Colorado 3, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 11, Chicago White Sox 3
GAMES TODAY
Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 3-5), 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 5-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 7-7), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Cobb 2-13), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 4-7) at Boston (Johnson 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Cahill 1-2) at Texas (Colon 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;57;44;.564;—
Atlanta;54;44;.551;1½
Washington;50;51;.495;7
Miami;44;59;.427;14
New York;42;57;.424;14
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;59;42;.584;—
Milwaukee;58;46;.558;2½
Pittsburgh;53;50;.515;7
St. Louis;51;51;.500;8½
Cincinnati;45;57;.441;14½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;56;46;.549;—
Arizona;56;47;.544;½
Colorado;54;47;.535;1½
San Francisco;52;51;.505;4½
San Diego;42;63;.400;15½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 4
Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 0
Washington 7, Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs 2, Arizona 1
Seattle 3, San Francisco 2
Colorado 3, Houston 2
GAMES TODAY
Arizona (Godley 11-6) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 4-5), 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-8) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 5-4), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suarez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-8), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 6-7) at Miami (Straily 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 3-4) at Atlanta (Sanchez 5-2), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 1-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 9:15 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
