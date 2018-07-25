Subscribe for 33¢ / day
MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;71;32;.689;—

New York;64;36;.640;5½

Tampa Bay;52;50;.510;18½

Toronto;46;55;.455;24

Baltimore;29;73;.284;41½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;55;46;.545;—

Minnesota;47;53;.470;7½

Detroit;44;60;.423;12½

Chicago;36;65;.356;19

Kansas City;31;70;.307;24

WEST DIVISION

Houston;67;37;.644;—

Seattle;61;41;.598;5

Oakland;60;43;.583;6½

Los Angeles;51;52;.495;15½

Texas;42;61;.408;24½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston at Baltimore, ppd.

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 0

Detroit 8, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 12, Toronto 6, 11 innings

Seattle 3, San Francisco 2

Oakland 6, Texas 5

Colorado 3, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 11, Chicago White Sox 3

GAMES TODAY

Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 3-5), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 5-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 7-7), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Cobb 2-13), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 4-7) at Boston (Johnson 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Cahill 1-2) at Texas (Colon 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;57;44;.564;—

Atlanta;54;44;.551;1½

Washington;50;51;.495;7

Miami;44;59;.427;14

New York;42;57;.424;14

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;59;42;.584;—

Milwaukee;58;46;.558;2½

Pittsburgh;53;50;.515;7

St. Louis;51;51;.500;8½

Cincinnati;45;57;.441;14½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;56;46;.549;—

Arizona;56;47;.544;½

Colorado;54;47;.535;1½

San Francisco;52;51;.505;4½

San Diego;42;63;.400;15½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 4

Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 7, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 2, Arizona 1

Seattle 3, San Francisco 2

Colorado 3, Houston 2

GAMES TODAY

Arizona (Godley 11-6) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 4-5), 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-8) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 5-4), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suarez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-8), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 6-7) at Miami (Straily 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 3-4) at Atlanta (Sanchez 5-2), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 1-1) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 5-1), 9:15 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

