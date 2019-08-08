Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;76;39;.661;—

Tampa Bay;66;50;.569;10½

Boston;61;56;.521;16

Toronto;47;71;.398;30½

Baltimore;38;76;.333;37½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;70;45;.609;—

Cleveland;69;46;.600;1

Chicago;51;62;.451;18

Kansas City;41;75;.353;29½

Detroit;34;78;.304;34½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;75;40;.652;—

Oakland;65;50;.565;10

Texas;58;56;.509;16½

Los Angeles;56;60;.483;19½

Seattle;48;68;.414;27½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 6

Boston 3, L.A. Angels 0

Detroit 10, Kansas City 8

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5

GAMES TODAY

Oakland (Fiers 10-3) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 10-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-11), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 9-6) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-2), 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 7-11) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 4-5) at Boston (Price 7-5), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 11-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-0) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-9), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;68;49;.581;—

Washington;61;53;.535;5½

Philadelphia;59;56;.513;8

New York;59;56;.513;8

Miami;43;71;.377;23½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;63;52;.548;—

Milwaukee;60;56;.517;3½

St. Louis;58;55;.513;4

Cincinnati;54;59;.478;8

Pittsburgh;48;66;.421;14½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;77;40;.658;—

Arizona;58;57;.504;18

San Francisco;57;59;.491;19½

San Diego;52;61;.460;23

Colorado;52;62;.456;23½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 12, Cincinnati 5

Miami 9, Atlanta 2

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 0

Colorado at San Diego, late

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta (Teheran 6-7) at Miami (Smith 7-5), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 9-8), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 14-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-11), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-0) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 10-6), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 10-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-2), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-9) at San Diego (Quantrill 4-3), 9:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at San Francisco (Beede 3-6), 9:15 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

