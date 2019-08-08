MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;76;39;.661;—
Tampa Bay;66;50;.569;10½
Boston;61;56;.521;16
Toronto;47;71;.398;30½
Baltimore;38;76;.333;37½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;70;45;.609;—
Cleveland;69;46;.600;1
Chicago;51;62;.451;18
Kansas City;41;75;.353;29½
Detroit;34;78;.304;34½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;75;40;.652;—
Oakland;65;50;.565;10
Texas;58;56;.509;16½
Los Angeles;56;60;.483;19½
Seattle;48;68;.414;27½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 6
Boston 3, L.A. Angels 0
Detroit 10, Kansas City 8
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 5
GAMES TODAY
Oakland (Fiers 10-3) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 10-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-11), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 9-6) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 1-2), 6:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 7-11) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 4-5) at Boston (Price 7-5), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 11-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 0-0) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-9), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;68;49;.581;—
Washington;61;53;.535;5½
Philadelphia;59;56;.513;8
New York;59;56;.513;8
Miami;43;71;.377;23½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;63;52;.548;—
Milwaukee;60;56;.517;3½
St. Louis;58;55;.513;4
Cincinnati;54;59;.478;8
Pittsburgh;48;66;.421;14½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;77;40;.658;—
Arizona;58;57;.504;18
San Francisco;57;59;.491;19½
San Diego;52;61;.460;23
Colorado;52;62;.456;23½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 12, Cincinnati 5
Miami 9, Atlanta 2
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 0
Colorado at San Diego, late
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta (Teheran 6-7) at Miami (Smith 7-5), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 9-8), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 14-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-11), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 0-0) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 10-6), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 10-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-2), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-9) at San Diego (Quantrill 4-3), 9:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at San Francisco (Beede 3-6), 9:15 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
