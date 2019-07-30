MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;67;39;.632;—
Tampa Bay;61;48;.560;7½
Boston;59;49;.546;9
Toronto;42;67;.385;26½
Baltimore;36;71;.336;31½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;65;41;.613;—
Cleveland;62;44;.585;3
Chicago;46;58;.442;18
Kansas City;40;69;.367;26½
Detroit;31;72;.301;32½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;69;39;.639;—
Oakland;61;47;.566;8
Los Angeles;56;53;.514;13½
Texas;53;54;.495;15½
Seattle;47;63;.427;23
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore 8, San Diego 5
Arizona 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 2, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 2, Miami 1
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 5
Seattle 8, Texas 5
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings
Toronto 9, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 1
Oakland 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
GAMES TODAY
Arizona (Greinke 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6), 12:05 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 6-9), 12:15 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 9-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Porcello 9-7), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Texas (Minor 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-5), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1) at Oakland (Anderson 9-6), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Minnesota at Miami, 11:10 a.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;63;45;.583;—
Washington;57;50;.533;5½
Philadelphia;56;50;.528;6
New York;51;55;.481;11
Miami;41;64;.390;20½
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;57;49;.538;—
Chicago;56;50;.528;1
Milwaukee;56;52;.518;2
Cincinnati;49;56;.467;7½
Pittsburgh;47;60;.439;10½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;70;39;.642;—
San Francisco;54;53;.505;15
Arizona;54;54;.500;15½
San Diego;50;57;.467;19
Colorado;50;58;.463;19½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore 8, San Diego 5
Arizona 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 2
Atlanta 11, Washington 8
Pittsburgh 11, Cincinnati 4
Minnesota 2, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 4
Oakland 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Washington (Sanchez 6-6), 11:05 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Agrazal 2-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 9-4), 11:35 a.m.
Arizona (Greinke 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6), 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 11-2) at Colorado (Marquez 10-5), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 7-8) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-5), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 9-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-5), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-8) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-10), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1) at Oakland (Anderson 9-6), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Minnesota at Miami, 11:10 a.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.