MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;67;39;.632;—

Tampa Bay;61;48;.560;7½

Boston;59;49;.546;9

Toronto;42;67;.385;26½

Baltimore;36;71;.336;31½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;65;41;.613;—

Cleveland;62;44;.585;3

Chicago;46;58;.442;18

Kansas City;40;69;.367;26½

Detroit;31;72;.301;32½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;69;39;.639;—

Oakland;61;47;.566;8

Los Angeles;56;53;.514;13½

Texas;53;54;.495;15½

Seattle;47;63;.427;23

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore 8, San Diego 5

Arizona 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 2, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 2, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 5

Seattle 8, Texas 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings

Toronto 9, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 1

Oakland 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

GAMES TODAY

Arizona (Greinke 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6), 12:05 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 6-9), 12:15 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-1), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 9-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Porcello 9-7), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Texas (Minor 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1) at Oakland (Anderson 9-6), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Minnesota at Miami, 11:10 a.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;63;45;.583;—

Washington;57;50;.533;5½

Philadelphia;56;50;.528;6

New York;51;55;.481;11

Miami;41;64;.390;20½

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;57;49;.538;—

Chicago;56;50;.528;1

Milwaukee;56;52;.518;2

Cincinnati;49;56;.467;7½

Pittsburgh;47;60;.439;10½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;70;39;.642;—

San Francisco;54;53;.505;15

Arizona;54;54;.500;15½

San Diego;50;57;.467;19

Colorado;50;58;.463;19½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore 8, San Diego 5

Arizona 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 2

Atlanta 11, Washington 8

Pittsburgh 11, Cincinnati 4

Minnesota 2, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 4

Oakland 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Washington (Sanchez 6-6), 11:05 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Agrazal 2-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 9-4), 11:35 a.m.

Arizona (Greinke 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6), 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 11-2) at Colorado (Marquez 10-5), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 7-8) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-5), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 9-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-8) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-10), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1) at Oakland (Anderson 9-6), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Minnesota at Miami, 11:10 a.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

