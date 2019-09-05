MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;92;49;.652;—
Tampa Bay;83;59;.585;9½
Boston;75;65;.536;16½
Toronto;55;86;.390;37
Baltimore;46;94;.329;45½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;87;53;.621;—
Cleveland;81;60;.574;6½
Chicago;62;78;.443;25
Kansas City;51;90;.362;36½
Detroit;41;97;.297;45
WEST DIVISION
Houston;91;50;.645;—
Oakland;81;58;.583;9
Texas;69;73;.486;22½
Los Angeles;65;76;.461;25
Seattle;58;83;.411;33
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 1
Detroit 6, Kansas City 4
Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6
Texas 3, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 2, Boston 1
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4
Houston 11, Seattle 9, 13 innings
GAMES TODAY
Texas (Burke 0-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (López 2-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-7), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-3) at Boston (Price 7-5), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 1-3) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 11-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-8), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Milone 3-8) at Houston (Valdez 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 3-3) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 7:15 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Turnbull 3-14) at Oakland (Bailey 12-8), 9:07 p.m., 2nd game
GAMES SATURDAY
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;87;54;.617;—
Washington;78;61;.561;8
Philadelphia;72;67;.518;14
New York;71;68;.511;15
Miami;50;89;.360;36
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;79;61;.564;—
Chicago;76;63;.547;2½
Milwaukee;71;68;.511;7½
Cincinnati;66;75;.468;13½
Pittsburgh;61;79;.436;18
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;92;50;.648;—
Arizona;73;67;.521;18
San Francisco;67;73;.479;24
San Diego;64;75;.460;26½
Colorado;59;82;.418;32½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 3, 11 innings
St. Louis 10, San Francisco 0
Miami 10, Pittsburgh 7
Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 5
Atlanta 4, Washington 2
GAMES TODAY
St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12), 6:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 12-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (López 2-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-7), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 9-8), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 11-6) at Atlanta (Keuchel 6-5), 6:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-5) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Melville 1-1) at San Diego (Lamet 2-3), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-4), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Arizona at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
