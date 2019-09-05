Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;92;49;.652;—

Tampa Bay;83;59;.585;9½

Boston;75;65;.536;16½

Toronto;55;86;.390;37

Baltimore;46;94;.329;45½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;87;53;.621;—

Cleveland;81;60;.574;6½

Chicago;62;78;.443;25

Kansas City;51;90;.362;36½

Detroit;41;97;.297;45

WEST DIVISION

Houston;91;50;.645;—

Oakland;81;58;.583;9

Texas;69;73;.486;22½

Los Angeles;65;76;.461;25

Seattle;58;83;.411;33

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 1

Detroit 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6

Texas 3, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 2, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Houston 11, Seattle 9, 13 innings

GAMES TODAY

Texas (Burke 0-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (López 2-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-7), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-3) at Boston (Price 7-5), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 1-3) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-8), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 3-8) at Houston (Valdez 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 3-3) at Detroit (Soto 0-2), 7:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Turnbull 3-14) at Oakland (Bailey 12-8), 9:07 p.m., 2nd game

GAMES SATURDAY

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;87;54;.617;—

Washington;78;61;.561;8

Philadelphia;72;67;.518;14

New York;71;68;.511;15

Miami;50;89;.360;36

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;79;61;.564;—

Chicago;76;63;.547;2½

Milwaukee;71;68;.511;7½

Cincinnati;66;75;.468;13½

Pittsburgh;61;79;.436;18

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;92;50;.648;—

Arizona;73;67;.521;18

San Francisco;67;73;.479;24

San Diego;64;75;.460;26½

Colorado;59;82;.418;32½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 3, 11 innings

St. Louis 10, San Francisco 0

Miami 10, Pittsburgh 7

Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 5

Atlanta 4, Washington 2

GAMES TODAY

St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12), 6:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 12-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (López 2-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-7), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 9-8), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 11-6) at Atlanta (Keuchel 6-5), 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-5) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Melville 1-1) at San Diego (Lamet 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-4), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Arizona at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

