BASEBALL
MLB
American League
EAST DIVISION
W L Pct GB
Boston 89 39 .695 —
New York 79 47 .627 9
Tampa Bay 66 61 .520 22½
Toronto 58 69 .457 30½
Baltimore 37 90 .291 51½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland 73 53 .579 —
Minnesota 60 66 .476 13
Detroit 52 75 .409 21½
Chicago 48 78 .381 25
Kansas City 38 89 .299 35½
WEST DIVISION
Houston 77 50 .606 —
Oakland 76 51 .598 1
Seattle 72 56 .563 5½
Los Angeles 63 65 .492 14½
Texas 57 72 .442 21
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Toronto 6, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 3
Texas 4, Oakland 2
Houston 10, Seattle 7
Chicago Cubs 8, Detroit 2
Boston 10, Cleveland 4
Miami 9, N.Y. Yankees 3
Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 3
Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 1
GAMES TODAY
Cleveland (Plutko 4-3) at Boston (Price 13-6), 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 5-14) at Detroit (Boyd 7-11), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 7-11) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Cahill 5-2) at Minnesota (Stewart 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 71 55 .563 —
Philadelphia 68 58 .540 3
Washington 64 63 .504 7½
New York 56 70 .444 15
Miami 51 77 .398 21
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago 72 53 .576 —
St. Louis 71 57 .555 2½
Milwaukee 71 58 .550 3
Pittsburgh 63 65 .492 10½
Cincinnati 56 71 .441 17
WEST DIVISION
Arizona 71 56 .559 —
Colorado 69 57 .548 1½
Los Angeles 67 61 .523 4½
San Francisco 62 66 .484 9½
San Diego 50 79 .388 22
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 2, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 8, Philadelphia 7
Chicago Cubs 8, Detroit 2
Miami 9, N.Y. Yankees 3
N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 3
Colorado 6, San Diego 2
Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 1
St. Louis 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia (Nola 14-3) at Washington (Scherzer 16-5), 12:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-7), 12:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 11-7), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 10-6) at Miami (Straily 4-6), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 8-9), 7:05 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
White Sox 7, Twins 3
Minnesota Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frsythe 2b 5 0 3 1 Sanch 3b 2 1 1 0
Rsrio dh 5 1 0 0 Moncada 2b 5 0 1 0
Plnco ss 4 1 1 2 Grcia rf 4 1 2 0
Sano 3b 3 0 0 0 Palka lf 4 1 0 0
Austin 1b 3 0 0 0 LaMarre lf 0 0 0 0
Garver c 4 0 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 1 1 1
Kepler cf 3 1 1 0 Dlmnico 1b 3 1 1 1
Grssman lf 3 0 0 0 Dvidson dh 4 0 1 2
Cave rf 3 0 0 0 Narvaez c 2 1 0 0
Adranza ph 1 0 1 0 Engel cf 4 1 1 2
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 32 7 8 6
Minnesota 200 000 100 — 3
Chicago 010 150 00x—7
E: Sanchez (12), Forsythe (9). DP: Minnesota 1, Chicago 1. LOB: Minnesota 9, Chicago 7. 2B: Kepler (26), Sanchez (26). HR: Polanco (3), Ti.Anderson (17), Delmonico (7), Engel (5). CS: Sanchez (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Gibson L,7-10 42/3 7 7 4 4 5
Moya 1/3 0 0 0 1 0
Magill 1 1 0 0 1 1
Reed 1 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Rodon W,5-3 6 3 2 2 3 5
Cedeno 1/3 1 1 1 0 1
Minaya 12/3 2 0 0 0 0
Santiago 1 1 0 0 1 2
HBP: by Rodon (Kepler). WP: Rodon, Gibson.
T: 3:06. A: 15,160 (40,615).
Rays 6, Royals 3
Kansas City Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 1 1 Smith lf 5 1 2 2
Grdon lf 4 0 0 0 Duffy 3b 4 0 2 1
Perez c 4 0 0 0 Choi dh 5 0 2 0
Duda 1b 4 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0
Hrrra rf 4 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 3 0 2 0
O’Hearn dh 4 1 3 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 0
Dzier 3b 3 1 1 2 Perez c 4 2 1 0
Phllp cf 3 0 0 0 Gomez rf 3 2 2 1
Escbr ss 3 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 2 2
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 36 6 14 6
Kansas City 000 100 020 — 3
Tampa Bay 020 002 02x — 6
E: Merrifield (5). DP: Kansas City 1. LOB: Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 9. 2B: O’Hearn (1), Escobar (18), Choi (8), Kiermaier (9), Gomez (15). HR: Merrifield (9), Dozier (6). SB: Duffy (9), Gomez (10). CS: Adames (3). S: Gomez (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Junis L,6-12 52/3 9 4 2 0 5
Hill 0 2 0 0 0 0
Hammel 21/3 3 2 2 2 2
Tampa Bay
Stanek 2 0 0 0 0 2
Chirinos W,2-5 5 4 3 3 0 4
Kolarek H,5 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Roe H,23 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
Alvarado H,25 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Romo S,18-25 1 2 0 0 0 0
Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
Chirinos pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
WP: Chirinos.
T: 2:52. A: 8,686 (42,735).
Brewers 4, Reds 0
Cincinnati Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hmilton cf 4 0 1 0 Yelich rf 4 1 4 2
Peraza ss 4 0 2 0 Cain cf 5 0 3 1
Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 3 0 0 0
Wllms rf 3 0 0 0 Arcia ss 1 0 0 0
Ervin lf 4 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 5 0 0 0
Brnhart 1b 4 0 1 0 Shaw 3b 3 0 1 0
Casali c 3 0 0 0 Braun lf 4 1 2 0
Hrrra 3b 3 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0
Stphnsn p 1 0 0 0 Jffress p 0 0 0 0
Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 Pina c 3 1 2 0
Tcker ph 0 0 0 0 Prlta p 2 0 1 1
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Ta.Wllm p 0 0 0 0
Perez 2b 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 34 4 14 4
Cincinnati 000 000 000 — 0
Milwaukee 100 102 00x—4
DP: Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 2. LOB: Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 12. 2B: Yelich (27), Shaw (21), Braun 2 (21). HR: Yelich (21). SB: Peraza (19). CS: Yelich (3). S: Peralta (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Stephenson L,0-2 5 9 4 4 3 4
Peralta 2 3 0 0 1 0
Garrett 1 2 0 0 1 1
Milwaukee
Peralta W,6-4 7 3 0 0 2 7
Williams 2/3 2 0 0 1 0
Jeffress S,6-10 11/3 0 0 0 0 1
Stephenson pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
T: 2:56. A: 33,058 (41,900).
Cardinals 3, Dodgers 1
St. Louis Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crpnt 1b 4 0 0 0 Pderson lf 4 1 1 1
Molina c 3 0 0 0 Ju.Trnr 3b 3 0 0 0
Mrtinez rf 4 0 0 0 Mchdo ss 3 0 0 0
Gyorko 3b 4 1 3 0 Bllnger 1b 4 0 0 0
DeJong ss 4 1 1 2 Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0
Wong 2b 4 0 1 0 Muncy 1b 2 0 0 0
Bader cf 3 0 0 0 Tylor cf 2 0 0 0
Munoz lf 4 0 1 0 Grandal c 2 0 0 0
Flherty p 2 0 0 0 Puig rf 3 0 1 0
Cecil p 0 0 0 0 Buehler p 2 0 0 0
O’Neill ph 1 1 1 1 Alxnder p 0 0 0 0
Dak.Hds p 0 0 0 0 Kemp ph 1 0 0 0
Jor.Hck p 0 0 0 0 Jnsen p 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 30 1 2 1
St. Louis 000 000 012 — 3
Los Angeles 000 001 000 — 1
E: Gyorko (13). LOB: St. Louis 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B: Gyorko (15). HR: DeJong (14), O’Neill (4), Pederson (19). SB: Wong (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Flaherty 6 1 1 1 2 10
Cecil 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hudson W,4-0 1 1 0 0 1 0
Hicks S,5-10 1 0 0 0 0 3
Los Angeles
Buehler 7 3 0 0 2 9
Alexander BS,3 1 1 1 1 0 1
Jansen L,0-5 1 3 2 2 0 0
Reyburn; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T: 3:02. A: 48,247 (56,000).
Cubs 8, Tigers 2
Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrphy 2b 5 1 2 1 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 1 0
Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 Iglss ss 4 0 1 0
Baez ss 5 1 2 3 Cstllns rf 4 0 3 0
Rizzo 1b 5 1 1 1 Goodrum lf 4 0 1 0
Zobrist dh-2b 5 1 1 0 Mrtin dh 4 1 1 0
Heyward rf 5 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 2 0 0 0
Almora cf 4 1 2 0 Adduci 1b 0 0 0 1
Bote 3b 2 1 1 2 McCnn c 4 0 0 0
Cntrras c 2 1 1 1 Ro.Rdrg 2b 4 0 1 1
Happ lf 4 1 1 0 Reyes cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 34 2 8 2
Chicago 000 031 004 — 8
Detroit 010 000 010 — 2
E: Goodrum (11), Rizzo (7). DP: Chicago 1, Detroit 1. LOB: Chicago 6, Detroit 8. 2B: Zobrist (21), Almora (23), Castellanos (35). HR: Baez (26), Rizzo (20), Bote (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lester W,14-5 52/3 7 1 1 1 3
Cishek H,20 11/3 0 0 0 0 2
Edwards Jr. H,18 1/3 1 1 0 1 0
Wilson 0 0 0 0 0 0
Strop H,8 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Liriano L,3-9 51/3 7 4 4 2 3
Farmer 2/3 1 0 0 1 1
Stumpf 11/3 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Alcantara 1/3 3 4 4 1 0
Coleman 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
T: 3:26. A: 28,286 (41,297).
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
WEDNESDAY’S RESULT
Colorado Springs 3-4, Iowa 2-3
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
W L Pct. GB
Bowl. Green (Rays) 35 24 .593 —
Lansing (Bl. Jays) 32 27 .542 3
Gr. Lakes (Dodgers) 29 30 .492 6
West Mich. (Tigers) 28 30 .483 6½
Ft. Wayne (Padres) 27 30 .474 7
South Bend (Cubs) 25 33 .431 9½
Lake Co. (Indians) 25 33 .431 9½
Dayton (Reds) 24 35 .407 11
WESTERN DIVISION
W L Pct. GB
Ced. Rapids (Twins) 37 22 .627 —
Kane Co. (D’backs) 33 25 .569 3½
Peoria (Cardinals) 32 25 .561 4
Quad Cities (Astros) 33 26 .559 4
Beloit (Athletics) 31 26 .544 5
Wisconsin (Brewers) 30 29 .508 7
Clinton (Mariners) 26 33 .441 11
Burlington (Angels) 18 37 .327 17
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Lake County 4, South Bend 2
West Michigan 3, Dayton 2
Great Lakes 2, Fort Wayne 1
Clinton 3, Burlington 2, 10 innings
Kane County 9, Peoria 6
Bowling Green 8, Lansing 5
Cedar Rapids 8, Beloit 4
Wisconsin 6, Quad Cities 5
Little League
World Series
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Guayama (Puerto Rico) 9, Surrey (British Columbia) 4, Surrey eliminated
Peachtree City (Ga.) 4, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3, Grosse Pointe eliminated
Seoul (South Korea) 10, Kawaguchi (Japan) 0, 4 innings
Honolulu 10, Staten Island (N.Y.) 0, 5 innings
GAMES TODAY
Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), 10 a.m.
Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 2 p.m.
Peachtree City (Ga.) vs. Staten Island (N.Y.), 6 p.m.
Football
NFL preseason
GAME TODAY
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
New England at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Kansas City at Chicago, noon
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 7 p.m.
College schedule
GAME TODAY
Iowa community college
Ellsworth CC at Hutchinson CC, 7 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA playoffs
Second round
GAMES TODAY
Los Angeles at Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
College women
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Hawkeye CC def. John Wood CC 25-9, 25-16, 25-12
Golf
Waterloo Seniors
Tee Busters def. Lucky 7 23-17
Phantoms def. Spoilers 22.5-17.5
Hi-Rollers def. Bogey Men 22-15
Aces def. Tigers 19-18
Maple Woods def. Life is Good 25-15
Gophers def. Sharks 20.5-19.5
Low net—Mike Skinner 29. Low gross—Jok Nicholson 40. Close to pin No. 4—Ned DeBerg. Close to pin No. 8—Dave Evenson. Long putt No. 9—Dennis Hoffman.
Final standings — 1. Maple Woods 280, 2. Tee Busters 278, 3. Gophers 273.5, 4. Aces 269.5, 5. Meatballs 268.5, 6. Tigers 267, 7. Sharks 261.5, 8. Bogeymen 259, 9. Hi-Rollers 246.5, 10. Spoilers 245, 11. Life is Good 236.5, 12. Phantoms 228, 13. Lucky 7 224.
Bowling
League report
SATELLITE — Team: Sports Arena 2,425-885, Lindgren Glass 885. Women: Annette Nyland 491, Cathy Gabbard 479-184, Mary Ann Hesse 460, Shelly Steele 189, Julie Martin 181.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Rajai Davis on the 10-day DL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day DL.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Addison Russell on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 20. Added INF Daniel Murphy to the 25-man roster.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired LHP Luis Avilan from the Chicago White Sox for RHP Felix Paulino.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DTs Tani Tupou and Nigel Williams. Released TE Chris Bazile and WR Austin Wolf.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the retirement of DE Charles Johnson.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed RB Tion Green. Waived-injured RB Josh Ferguson.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed RB Terrell Watson. Waived LB James Onwualu.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Claimed FB Luke McNit off waivers from Atlanta. Signed S George Iloka.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Kenny Britt.
NEW YORK JETS — Released K Cairo Santos. Signed CB Darrelle Revis.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced the retirement of DL Cedric Thornton. Signed DT Chris Jones to a one-year contract.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USADA — Announced weightlifter Joshua Gaskins received a two-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.
COLLEGE
FLORIDA STATE — Named David Coburn interim athletic director.
OHIO STATE — Suspended Urban Meyer, football coach, for three games and Gene Smith, athletic director, from Aug. 31-Sept. 16 for mishandling domestic violence accusations against a former assistant coach.
SAN DIEGO STATE — Extended the contract of Brian Dutcher men’s basketball coach through the 2022-23 season.
WISCONSIN — Suspended WR Danny Davis for the first two games of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.