MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;77;41;.653;—
Tampa Bay;69;50;.580;8½
Boston;62;58;.517;16
Toronto;49;72;.405;29½
Baltimore;39;78;.333;37½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;71;47;.602;—
Minnesota;71;47;.602;—
Chicago;52;64;.448;18
Kansas City;43;76;.361;28½
Detroit;35;80;.304;34½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;77;41;.653;—
Oakland;67;51;.568;10
Texas;59;58;.504;17½
Los Angeles;58;61;.487;19½
Seattle;48;71;.403;29½
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 5, Seattle 4
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore 8, Houston 7
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 1, Toronto 0
Kansas City 10, Detroit 2
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Oakland 2, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 1, Milwaukee 0
Tampa Bay 1, Seattle 0
GAMES TODAY
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 7-6), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Means 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Jurado 6-7) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 13-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-3), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-3), 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Diego (Lucchesi 7-6), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;70;50;.583;—
Washington;62;55;.530;6½
New York;61;57;.517;8
Philadelphia;60;58;.508;9
Miami;44;73;.376;24½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;64;54;.542;—
St. Louis;61;55;.526;2
Milwaukee;62;57;.521;2½
Cincinnati;56;60;.483;7
Pittsburgh;48;69;.410;15½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;79;41;.658;—
Arizona;59;59;.500;19
San Francisco;59;60;.496;19½
San Diego;55;62;.470;22½
Colorado;53;65;.449;25
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
San Diego 8, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 5, Miami 4
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 3
Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 4
Texas 1, Milwaukee 0
St. Louis 11, Pittsburgh 9
Colorado 8, San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 3
San Francisco 9, Philadelphia 6
GAMES TODAY
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-6) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-12) at Colorado (Lambert 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-3), 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Diego (Lucchesi 7-6), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.