Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;77;41;.653;—

Tampa Bay;69;50;.580;8½

Boston;62;58;.517;16

Toronto;49;72;.405;29½

Baltimore;39;78;.333;37½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;71;47;.602;—

Minnesota;71;47;.602;—

Chicago;52;64;.448;18

Kansas City;43;76;.361;28½

Detroit;35;80;.304;34½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;77;41;.653;—

Oakland;67;51;.568;10

Texas;59;58;.504;17½

Los Angeles;58;61;.487;19½

Seattle;48;71;.403;29½

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 5, Seattle 4

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore 8, Houston 7

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 1, Toronto 0

Kansas City 10, Detroit 2

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Oakland 2, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 1, Milwaukee 0

Tampa Bay 1, Seattle 0

GAMES TODAY

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 7-6), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Means 8-7) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Jurado 6-7) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 13-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-3), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-3), 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Diego (Lucchesi 7-6), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;70;50;.583;—

Washington;62;55;.530;6½

New York;61;57;.517;8

Philadelphia;60;58;.508;9

Miami;44;73;.376;24½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;64;54;.542;—

St. Louis;61;55;.526;2

Milwaukee;62;57;.521;2½

Cincinnati;56;60;.483;7

Pittsburgh;48;69;.410;15½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;79;41;.658;—

Arizona;59;59;.500;19

San Francisco;59;60;.496;19½

San Diego;55;62;.470;22½

Colorado;53;65;.449;25

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

San Diego 8, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 3

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 4

Texas 1, Milwaukee 0

St. Louis 11, Pittsburgh 9

Colorado 8, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 3

San Francisco 9, Philadelphia 6

GAMES TODAY

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-6) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-12) at Colorado (Lambert 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-3), 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Diego (Lucchesi 7-6), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments