Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;67;38;.638;—

Tampa Bay;60;48;.556;8½

Boston;59;48;.551;9

Toronto;40;67;.374;28

Baltimore;35;70;.333;32

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;64;41;.610;—

Cleveland;62;43;.590;2

Chicago;46;57;.447;17

Kansas City;40;67;.374;25

Detroit;30;71;.297;32

WEST DIVISION

Houston;68;39;.636;—

Oakland;60;47;.561;8

Los Angeles;55;52;.514;13

Texas;53;53;.500;14½

Seattle;46;63;.422;23

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Baltimore 8, L.A. Angels 7

Oakland 5, Texas 4

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 9

Minnesota 11, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 6

L.A. Angels 5, Baltimore 4

Oakland 6, Texas 5

Seattle 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 6

GAMES TODAY

Toronto (Pannone 2-4) at Kansas City (Keller 7-9), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-3), 9:07 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Baltimore at San Diego, 2:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;62;44;.585;—

Washington;56;49;.533;5½

Philadelphia;55;50;.524;6½

New York;50;55;.476;11½

Miami;40;63;.388;20½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;56;49;.533;—

St. Louis;56;49;.533;—

Milwaukee;56;51;.523;1

Cincinnati;48;55;.466;7

Pittsburgh;46;59;.438;10

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;69;38;.645;—

San Francisco;54;52;.509;14½

Arizona;53;53;.500;15½

San Diego;49;56;.467;19

Colorado;49;57;.462;19½

LATE SATURDAY RESULT

San Diego 5, San Francisco 1

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 4

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2

Miami 5, Arizona 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Pittsburgh 7

Washington 11, L.A. Dodgers 4

Chicago Cubs 11, Milwaukee 4

Houston 6, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 7, San Diego 6

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3) at Washington (Corbin 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-10) at Miami (Smith 6-4), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-6), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-7) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Baltimore at San Diego, 2:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments