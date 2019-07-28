MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;67;38;.638;—
Tampa Bay;60;48;.556;8½
Boston;59;48;.551;9
Toronto;40;67;.374;28
Baltimore;35;70;.333;32
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;64;41;.610;—
Cleveland;62;43;.590;2
Chicago;46;57;.447;17
Kansas City;40;67;.374;25
Detroit;30;71;.297;32
WEST DIVISION
Houston;68;39;.636;—
Oakland;60;47;.561;8
Los Angeles;55;52;.514;13
Texas;53;53;.500;14½
Seattle;46;63;.422;23
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Baltimore 8, L.A. Angels 7
Oakland 5, Texas 4
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 9
Minnesota 11, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 6, St. Louis 2
Kansas City 9, Cleveland 6
L.A. Angels 5, Baltimore 4
Oakland 6, Texas 5
Seattle 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 6
GAMES TODAY
Toronto (Pannone 2-4) at Kansas City (Keller 7-9), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 4-3), 9:07 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Baltimore at San Diego, 2:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;62;44;.585;—
Washington;56;49;.533;5½
Philadelphia;55;50;.524;6½
New York;50;55;.476;11½
Miami;40;63;.388;20½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;56;49;.533;—
St. Louis;56;49;.533;—
Milwaukee;56;51;.523;1
Cincinnati;48;55;.466;7
Pittsburgh;46;59;.438;10
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;69;38;.645;—
San Francisco;54;52;.509;14½
Arizona;53;53;.500;15½
San Diego;49;56;.467;19
Colorado;49;57;.462;19½
LATE SATURDAY RESULT
San Diego 5, San Francisco 1
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 4
Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2
Miami 5, Arizona 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Pittsburgh 7
Washington 11, L.A. Dodgers 4
Chicago Cubs 11, Milwaukee 4
Houston 6, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 7, San Diego 6
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3) at Washington (Corbin 8-5), 6:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-10) at Miami (Smith 6-4), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-6), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-7) at Colorado (Gray 9-7), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Baltimore at San Diego, 2:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
