MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;83;46;.643;—
Tampa Bay;75;54;.581;8
Boston;68;61;.527;15
Toronto;52;78;.400;31½
Baltimore;41;87;.320;41½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;77;50;.606;—
Cleveland;74;54;.578;3½
Chicago;58;69;.457;19
Kansas City;45;83;.352;32½
Detroit;38;87;.304;38
WEST DIVISION
Houston;82;47;.636;—
Oakland;74;53;.583;7
Texas;63;66;.488;19
Los Angeles;63;67;.485;19½
Seattle;54;74;.422;27½
LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT
L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 5, Kansas City 4, comp. of suspended game
Houston 6, Detroit 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 2
N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings
Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2
GAMES TODAY
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Blach 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-4), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Minnesota (Berríos 10-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 13-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 14-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 14-5) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 9-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-3), 9:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;77;52;.597;—
Washington;70;57;.551;6
New York;67;60;.528;9
Philadelphia;66;60;.524;9½
Miami;45;81;.357;30½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;69;58;.543;--
St. Louis;68;58;.540;½
Milwaukee;65;62;.512;4
Cincinnati;60;66;.476;8½
Pittsburgh;52;75;.409;16½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;85;44;.659;—
Arizona;64;64;.500;20½
San Francisco;63;65;.492;21½
San Diego;59;67;.468;24½
Colorado;58;70;.453;26½
LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT
L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 1, San Francisco 0
St. Louis 6, Colorado 5
Atlanta 3, Miami 2
Washington 7, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2
N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings
GAMES TODAY
Washington (Sánchez 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-8), 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-7), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7) at Miami (Noesí 0-3), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 9-12) at Milwaukee (Lyles 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 14-5) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 9-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-3), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.