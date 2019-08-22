Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;83;46;.643;—

Tampa Bay;75;54;.581;8

Boston;68;61;.527;15

Toronto;52;78;.400;31½

Baltimore;41;87;.320;41½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;77;50;.606;—

Cleveland;74;54;.578;3½

Chicago;58;69;.457;19

Kansas City;45;83;.352;32½

Detroit;38;87;.304;38

WEST DIVISION

Houston;82;47;.636;—

Oakland;74;53;.583;7

Texas;63;66;.488;19

Los Angeles;63;67;.485;19½

Seattle;54;74;.422;27½

LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT

L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 5, Kansas City 4, comp. of suspended game

Houston 6, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings

Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Blach 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-4), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Minnesota (Berríos 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 13-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 14-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 14-5) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 9-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-3), 9:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;77;52;.597;—

Washington;70;57;.551;6

New York;67;60;.528;9

Philadelphia;66;60;.524;9½

Miami;45;81;.357;30½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;69;58;.543;--

St. Louis;68;58;.540;½

Milwaukee;65;62;.512;4

Cincinnati;60;66;.476;8½

Pittsburgh;52;75;.409;16½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;85;44;.659;—

Arizona;64;64;.500;20½

San Francisco;63;65;.492;21½

San Diego;59;67;.468;24½

Colorado;58;70;.453;26½

LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT

L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 1, San Francisco 0

St. Louis 6, Colorado 5

Atlanta 3, Miami 2

Washington 7, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings

GAMES TODAY

Washington (Sánchez 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-8), 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-7), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7) at Miami (Noesí 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-12) at Milwaukee (Lyles 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 14-5) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 9-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-3), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments