MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;26;15;.634;—

New York;26;16;.619;½

Boston;23;20;.535;4

Toronto;17;26;.395;10

Baltimore;14;29;.326;13

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;28;15;.651;—

Cleveland;23;19;.548;4½

Chicago;20;22;.476;7½

Detroit;18;24;.429;9½

Kansas City;15;29;.341;13½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;29;15;.659;—

Seattle;22;24;.478;8

Los Angeles;20;23;.465;8½

Texas;19;22;.463;8½

Oakland;20;25;.444;9½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Oakland 17, Detroit 3

Texas 16, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 14, Baltimore 7

Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 2

Minnesota 11, Seattle 6

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 1-5) at Cleveland (Rodriguez 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 4-4) at Boston (Porcello 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Detroit (Norris 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 1-3), 9:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 5-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-2), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 6:15 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;24;19;.558;—

Atlanta;23;21;.523;1½

New York;20;22;.476;3½

Washington;18;25;.419;6

Miami;10;31;.244;13

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;25;16;.610;—

Milwaukee;27;19;.587;½

Pittsburgh;21;20;.512;4

St. Louis;23;21;.523;3½

Cincinnati;19;24;.442;7

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;29;16;.644;—

Arizona;24;20;.545;4½

San Diego;23;21;.523;5½

Colorado;20;22;.476;7½

San Francisco;18;24;.429;9½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 11, Philadelphia 3

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 10, St. Louis 2

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 3

GAMES TODAY

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 3-0) at Washington (Scherzer 2-4), 6:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 3-3) at Philadelphia (Irvin 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 0-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-4) at Miami (Richards 0-5), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-4) at Atlanta (Gausman 2-3), 6:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 2-1) at Arizona (Kelly 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Lyles 3-1) at San Diego (Lucchesi 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Colorado at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

