MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;26;15;.634;—
New York;26;16;.619;½
Boston;23;20;.535;4
Toronto;17;26;.395;10
Baltimore;14;29;.326;13
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;28;15;.651;—
Cleveland;23;19;.548;4½
Chicago;20;22;.476;7½
Detroit;18;24;.429;9½
Kansas City;15;29;.341;13½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;29;15;.659;—
Seattle;22;24;.478;8
Los Angeles;20;23;.465;8½
Texas;19;22;.463;8½
Oakland;20;25;.444;9½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Oakland 17, Detroit 3
Texas 16, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 14, Baltimore 7
Chicago White Sox 4, Toronto 2
Minnesota 11, Seattle 6
GAMES TODAY
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 1-5) at Cleveland (Rodriguez 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 4-4) at Boston (Porcello 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Detroit (Norris 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 1-3), 9:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Perez 5-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-2), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 6:15 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;24;19;.558;—
Atlanta;23;21;.523;1½
New York;20;22;.476;3½
Washington;18;25;.419;6
Miami;10;31;.244;13
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;25;16;.610;—
Milwaukee;27;19;.587;½
Pittsburgh;21;20;.512;4
St. Louis;23;21;.523;3½
Cincinnati;19;24;.442;7
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;29;16;.644;—
Arizona;24;20;.545;4½
San Diego;23;21;.523;5½
Colorado;20;22;.476;7½
San Francisco;18;24;.429;9½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee 11, Philadelphia 3
Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 10, St. Louis 2
San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 3
GAMES TODAY
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 3-0) at Washington (Scherzer 2-4), 6:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 3-3) at Philadelphia (Irvin 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 0-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-4) at Miami (Richards 0-5), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 3-4) at Atlanta (Gausman 2-3), 6:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-3) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 2-1) at Arizona (Kelly 3-4), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Lyles 3-1) at San Diego (Lucchesi 3-2), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Colorado at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
