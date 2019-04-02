Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;5;1;.833;—

Baltimore;4;1;.800;½

New York;2;3;.400;2½

Toronto;2;4;.333;3

Boston;1;5;.167;4

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;3;1;.750;—

Cleveland;2;2;.500;1

Detroit;3;3;.500;1

Kansas City;2;2;.500;1

Chicago;1;3;.250;2

WEST DIVISION

Seattle;7;1;.875;—

Oakland;5;3;.625;2

Texas;3;2;.600;2½

Houston;2;4;.333;4

Los Angeles;1;5;.167;5

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 2, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 0

Texas 6, Houston 4

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 1, Boston 0

GAMES TODAY

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-1) at Cleveland (Kluber 0-1), 12:10 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 1-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at Kansas City (Bailey 0-0), 12:15 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Karns 0-0) at Toronto (Shoemaker 1-0), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Cole 0-1) at Texas (Minor 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at Oakland (Estrada 0-0), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Kansas City at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;4;0;1.000;—

New York;4;1;.800;½

Miami;2;4;.333;3

Atlanta;1;3;.250;3

Washington;1;3;.250;3

CENTRAL DIVISION

Milwaukee;5;1;.833;—

St. Louis;2;3;.400;2½

Pittsburgh;1;2;.333;2½

Chicago;1;3;.250;3

Cincinnati;1;3;.250;3

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;4;2;.667;—

San Diego;3;3;.500;1

Arizona;3;3;.500;1

Colorado;2;4;.333;2

San Francisco;2;4;.333;2

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 8, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 5

Arizona 8, San Diego 5

GAMES TODAY

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 11:35 a.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-0) at Washington (Sanchez 0-0), 12:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 1-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 1-0), 2:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0) at Miami (Richards 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at Atlanta (Teheran 0-1), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

