MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;5;1;.833;—
Baltimore;4;1;.800;½
New York;2;3;.400;2½
Toronto;2;4;.333;3
Boston;1;5;.167;4
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;3;1;.750;—
Cleveland;2;2;.500;1
Detroit;3;3;.500;1
Kansas City;2;2;.500;1
Chicago;1;3;.250;2
WEST DIVISION
Seattle;7;1;.875;—
Oakland;5;3;.625;2
Texas;3;2;.600;2½
Houston;2;4;.333;4
Los Angeles;1;5;.167;5
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 2, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 0
Texas 6, Houston 4
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1
Oakland 1, Boston 0
GAMES TODAY
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-1) at Cleveland (Kluber 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 1-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at Kansas City (Bailey 0-0), 12:15 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Karns 0-0) at Toronto (Shoemaker 1-0), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (Cole 0-1) at Texas (Minor 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at Oakland (Estrada 0-0), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Kansas City at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 2:05 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;4;0;1.000;—
New York;4;1;.800;½
Miami;2;4;.333;3
Atlanta;1;3;.250;3
Washington;1;3;.250;3
CENTRAL DIVISION
Milwaukee;5;1;.833;—
St. Louis;2;3;.400;2½
Pittsburgh;1;2;.333;2½
Chicago;1;3;.250;3
Cincinnati;1;3;.250;3
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;4;2;.667;—
San Diego;3;3;.500;1
Arizona;3;3;.500;1
Colorado;2;4;.333;2
San Francisco;2;4;.333;2
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 8, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5
Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 5
Arizona 8, San Diego 5
GAMES TODAY
Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-0) at Washington (Sanchez 0-0), 12:05 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 1-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 1-0), 2:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0) at Miami (Richards 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at Atlanta (Teheran 0-1), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
