MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;57;31;.648;—
Tampa Bay;52;39;.571;6½
Boston;49;41;.544;9
Toronto;34;57;.374;24½
Baltimore;27;62;.303;30½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;56;33;.629;—
Cleveland;50;38;.568;5½
Chicago;42;44;.488;12½
Kansas City;30;61;.330;27
Detroit;28;57;.329;26
WEST DIVISION
Houston;57;33;.633;—
Oakland;50;41;.549;7½
Texas;48;42;.533;9
Los Angeles;45;46;.495;12½
Seattle;39;55;.415;20
TUESDAY'S RESULT
All-Star Game
AL 4, NL 3
GAMES TODAY
No games scheduled
GAME THURSDAY
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;54;37;.593;—
Washington;47;42;.528;6
Philadelphia;47;43;.522;6½
New York;40;50;.444;13½
Miami;33;55;.375;19½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;47;43;.522;—
Milwaukee;47;44;.516;½
St. Louis;44;44;.500;2
Pittsburgh;44;45;.494;2½
Cincinnati;41;46;.471;4½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;60;32;.652;—
Arizona;46;45;.505;13½
San Diego;45;45;.500;14
Colorado;44;45;.494;14½
San Francisco;41;48;.461;17½
TUESDAY'S RESULT
All-Star Game
AL 4, NL 3
GAMES TODAY
No games scheduled
GAMES THURSDAY
No games scheduled
