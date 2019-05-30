MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;36;19;.655;—
Tampa Bay;35;19;.648;½
Boston;29;27;.518;7½
Toronto;21;35;.375;15½
Baltimore;17;39;.304;19½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;37;18;.673;—
Cleveland;28;28;.500;9½
Chicago;27;29;.482;10½
Detroit;21;32;.396;15
Kansas City;19;37;.339;18½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;37;20;.649;—
Oakland;29;27;.518;7½
Texas;27;27;.500;8½
Los Angeles;26;29;.473;10
Seattle;24;34;.414;13½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Tampa Bay 14, Minnesota 3
Kansas City 4, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 10, Cleveland 4
L.A. Angels at Seattle, late
GAMES TODAY
Boston (Rodriguez 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (German 9-1), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-5) at Baltimore (Cashner 5-2), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 7-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 2-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-3), 6:20 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-1) at Texas (Jurado 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Jackson 0-2) at Colorado (Marquez 5-2), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 5-2) at Oakland (Fiers 4-3), 9:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-4) at Seattle (Leake 3-6), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 6:15 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;33;23;.589;—
Atlanta;30;26;.536;3
New York;27;29;.482;6
Washington;24;32;.429;9
Miami;19;35;.352;13
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;31;23;.574;—
Milwaukee;32;25;.561;½
Pittsburgh;27;28;.491;4½
St. Louis;27;28;.491;4½
Cincinnati;26;30;.464;6
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;38;19;.667;—
San Diego;29;27;.518;8½
Colorado;28;27;.509;9
Arizona;28;29;.491;10
San Francisco;22;33;.400;15
LATE WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 8
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 3
San Francisco 3, Miami 1
Colorado 11, Arizona 10, 10 innings
Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 5
L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 0
GAMES TODAY
Milwaukee (Chacin 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Archer 1-5), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-5) at Baltimore (Cashner 5-2), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-5), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 2-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-3), 6:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Jackson 0-2) at Colorado (Marquez 5-2), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 4-3) at Arizona (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Smith 3-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3), 9:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 6-2), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
