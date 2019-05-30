Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;36;19;.655;—

Tampa Bay;35;19;.648;½

Boston;29;27;.518;7½

Toronto;21;35;.375;15½

Baltimore;17;39;.304;19½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;37;18;.673;—

Cleveland;28;28;.500;9½

Chicago;27;29;.482;10½

Detroit;21;32;.396;15

Kansas City;19;37;.339;18½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;37;20;.649;—

Oakland;29;27;.518;7½

Texas;27;27;.500;8½

Los Angeles;26;29;.473;10

Seattle;24;34;.414;13½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Tampa Bay 14, Minnesota 3

Kansas City 4, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Cleveland 4

L.A. Angels at Seattle, late

GAMES TODAY

Boston (Rodriguez 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (German 9-1), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-5) at Baltimore (Cashner 5-2), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 7-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 2-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-3), 6:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-1) at Texas (Jurado 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Jackson 0-2) at Colorado (Marquez 5-2), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 5-2) at Oakland (Fiers 4-3), 9:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-4) at Seattle (Leake 3-6), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 6:15 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;33;23;.589;—

Atlanta;30;26;.536;3

New York;27;29;.482;6

Washington;24;32;.429;9

Miami;19;35;.352;13

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;31;23;.574;—

Milwaukee;32;25;.561;½

Pittsburgh;27;28;.491;4½

St. Louis;27;28;.491;4½

Cincinnati;26;30;.464;6

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;38;19;.667;—

San Diego;29;27;.518;8½

Colorado;28;27;.509;9

Arizona;28;29;.491;10

San Francisco;22;33;.400;15

LATE WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 8

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 3, Miami 1

Colorado 11, Arizona 10, 10 innings

Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 0

GAMES TODAY

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Archer 1-5), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-5) at Baltimore (Cashner 5-2), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-5), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 2-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-3), 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Jackson 0-2) at Colorado (Marquez 5-2), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 4-3) at Arizona (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Smith 3-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3), 9:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 6-2), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

