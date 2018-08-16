Subscribe for 33¢ / day
MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;86;36;.705;—

New York;75;46;.620;10½

Tampa Bay;62;59;.512;23½

Toronto;55;66;.455;30½

Baltimore;36;85;.298;49½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;69;51;.575;—

Minnesota;57;63;.475;12

Detroit;50;72;.410;20

Chicago;44;76;.367;25

Kansas City;37;84;.306;32½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;74;47;.612;—

Oakland;72;49;.595;2

Seattle;70;52;.574;4½

Los Angeles;62;61;.504;13

Texas;54;69;.439;21

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 6

Minnesota 15, Detroit 8

Kansas City 6, Toronto 2

GAMES TODAY

Toronto (Stroman 4-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 2-6) at Cleveland (Carrasco 14-6), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-3) at Boston (Johnson 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Minor 9-6), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 7-10) at Minnesota (Gibson 6-9), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 6-11) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-14), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Morton 12-3) at Oakland (Jackson 4-2), 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-4) at Seattle (LeBlanc 7-2), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;68;52;.567;—

Philadelphia;67;54;.554;1½

Washington;61;61;.500;8

New York;52;68;.433;16

Miami;48;75;.390;21½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;70;50;.583;—

Milwaukee;68;55;.553;3½

St. Louis;66;56;.541;5

Pittsburgh;61;61;.500;10

Cincinnati;52;69;.430;18½

WEST DIVISION

Arizona;67;55;.549;—

Colorado;65;56;.537;1½

Los Angeles;65;57;.533;2

San Francisco;61;61;.500;6

San Diego;48;76;.387;20

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Mets 24, Philadelphia 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 5, St. Louis 4

Colorado 5, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game

Arizona 5, San Diego 1

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 13-3), 5:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Williams 10-8), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Straily 4-5) at Washington (Scherzer 15-5), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-3), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 10-7) at Atlanta (Newcomb 10-5), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 6-6), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 3-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-6), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-4) at Seattle (LeBlanc 7-2), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

