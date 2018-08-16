MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;86;36;.705;—
New York;75;46;.620;10½
Tampa Bay;62;59;.512;23½
Toronto;55;66;.455;30½
Baltimore;36;85;.298;49½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;69;51;.575;—
Minnesota;57;63;.475;12
Detroit;50;72;.410;20
Chicago;44;76;.367;25
Kansas City;37;84;.306;32½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;74;47;.612;—
Oakland;72;49;.595;2
Seattle;70;52;.574;4½
Los Angeles;62;61;.504;13
Texas;54;69;.439;21
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Texas 8, L.A. Angels 6
Minnesota 15, Detroit 8
Kansas City 6, Toronto 2
GAMES TODAY
Toronto (Stroman 4-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 2-6) at Cleveland (Carrasco 14-6), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-3) at Boston (Johnson 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Minor 9-6), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 7-10) at Minnesota (Gibson 6-9), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 6-11) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-14), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Morton 12-3) at Oakland (Jackson 4-2), 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-4) at Seattle (LeBlanc 7-2), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;68;52;.567;—
Philadelphia;67;54;.554;1½
Washington;61;61;.500;8
New York;52;68;.433;16
Miami;48;75;.390;21½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;70;50;.583;—
Milwaukee;68;55;.553;3½
St. Louis;66;56;.541;5
Pittsburgh;61;61;.500;10
Cincinnati;52;69;.430;18½
WEST DIVISION
Arizona;67;55;.549;—
Colorado;65;56;.537;1½
Los Angeles;65;57;.533;2
San Francisco;61;61;.500;6
San Diego;48;76;.387;20
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Mets 24, Philadelphia 4, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0
Washington 5, St. Louis 4
Colorado 5, Atlanta 3
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game
Arizona 5, San Diego 1
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 13-3), 5:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Williams 10-8), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Straily 4-5) at Washington (Scherzer 15-5), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-3), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 10-7) at Atlanta (Newcomb 10-5), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 6-6), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 3-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-6), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-4) at Seattle (LeBlanc 7-2), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
