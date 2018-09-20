MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Boston;104;49;.680;—
New York;93;59;.612;10½
Tampa Bay;85;67;.559;18½
Toronto;70;83;.458;34
Baltimore;44;108;.289;59½
CENTRAL DIVISION
x-Cleveland;85;67;.559;—
Minnesota;71;81;.467;14
Detroit;62;91;.405;23½
Chicago;60;92;.395;25
Kansas City;52;101;.340;33½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;95;57;.625;—
Oakland;92;61;.601;3½
Seattle;84;68;.553;11
Los Angeles;75;78;.490;20½
Texas;64;88;.421;31
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
New York;93;59;.612;—
Oakland;92;61;.601;—
x-clinched division
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Oakland 21, L.A. Angels 3
Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6
Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 8
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings
Detroit 11, Kansas City 8
GAMES TODAY
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Ramirez 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-7), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3), 6:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 12-4) at Cleveland (Bauer 12-6), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 2-8) at Detroit (Liriano 5-10), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 2-3) at Texas (Sadzeck 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-9) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 11-11) at Oakland (TBD), 9:05 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 8:05 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;85;68;.556;—
Philadelphia;78;74;.513;6½
Washington;77;76;.503;8
New York;71;82;.464;14
Miami;59;93;.388;25½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;89;63;.586;—
Milwaukee;87;66;.569;2½
St. Louis;84;69;.549;5½
Pittsburgh;77;74;.510;11½
Cincinnati;66;88;.429;24
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;85;68;.556;—
Colorado;82;70;.539;2½
Arizona;79;74;.516;6
San Francisco;72;81;.471;13
San Diego;61;92;.399;24
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
Milwaukee;87;66;.569;—
St. Louis;84;69;.549;—
Colorado;82;70;.539;1½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 12 innings
Cincinnati 4, Miami 2
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 3
GAMES TODAY
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 14-8) at Pittsburgh (Nova 9-9), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 10-12) at Miami (Chen 6-11), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-13) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-8), 6:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-6) at St. Louis (Gant 7-6), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 12-10) at Arizona (Godley 14-10), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 9-5), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
