Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Boston;104;49;.680;—

New York;93;59;.612;10½

Tampa Bay;85;67;.559;18½

Toronto;70;83;.458;34

Baltimore;44;108;.289;59½

CENTRAL DIVISION

x-Cleveland;85;67;.559;—

Minnesota;71;81;.467;14

Detroit;62;91;.405;23½

Chicago;60;92;.395;25

Kansas City;52;101;.340;33½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;95;57;.625;—

Oakland;92;61;.601;3½

Seattle;84;68;.553;11

Los Angeles;75;78;.490;20½

Texas;64;88;.421;31

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

New York;93;59;.612;—

Oakland;92;61;.601;—

x-clinched division

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Oakland 21, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6

Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 8

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 11 innings

Detroit 11, Kansas City 8

GAMES TODAY

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Ramirez 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-7), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3), 6:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 12-4) at Cleveland (Bauer 12-6), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 2-8) at Detroit (Liriano 5-10), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 2-3) at Texas (Sadzeck 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-9) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 11-11) at Oakland (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 8:05 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;85;68;.556;—

Philadelphia;78;74;.513;6½

Washington;77;76;.503;8

New York;71;82;.464;14

Miami;59;93;.388;25½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;89;63;.586;—

Milwaukee;87;66;.569;2½

St. Louis;84;69;.549;5½

Pittsburgh;77;74;.510;11½

Cincinnati;66;88;.429;24

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;85;68;.556;—

Colorado;82;70;.539;2½

Arizona;79;74;.516;6

San Francisco;72;81;.471;13

San Diego;61;92;.399;24

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

Milwaukee;87;66;.569;—

St. Louis;84;69;.549;—

Colorado;82;70;.539;1½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 12 innings

Cincinnati 4, Miami 2

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 3

GAMES TODAY

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-10) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 6-9), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 14-8) at Pittsburgh (Nova 9-9), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Washington (Ross 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 10-12) at Miami (Chen 6-11), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-13) at Atlanta (Teheran 9-8), 6:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-6) at St. Louis (Gant 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 12-10) at Arizona (Godley 14-10), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 9-5), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments