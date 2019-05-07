Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;23;12;.657;—

New York;21;14;.600;2

Boston;18;19;.486;6

Toronto;15;21;.417;8½

Baltimore;13;23;.361;10½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;22;12;.647;—

Cleveland;18;16;.529;4

Chicago;16;18;.471;6

Detroit;15;17;.469;6

Kansas City;13;24;.351;10½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;21;15;.583;—

Seattle;19;19;.500;3

Texas;16;17;.485;3½

Los Angeles;16;19;.457;4½

Oakland;15;21;.417;6

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Boston 8, Baltimore 5

Pittsburgh 5, Texas 4

Minnesota 3, Toronto 0

L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3

Kansas City 12, Houston 2

Cincinnati at Oakland, late, lighting malfunction

GAMES TODAY

Texas (Miller 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-0), 11:35 a.m.

Arizona (Ray 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 3-0), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 5:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 1-0), 5:35 p.m.

Boston (Sale 1-5) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-1), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 2-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-3), 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-2) at Detroit (Boyd 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lopez 0-3) at Houston (Peacock 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-4) at Oakland (Anderson 4-2), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;20;15;.571;—

Atlanta;18;18;.500;2½

New York;16;19;.457;4

Washington;14;21;.400;6

Miami;10;25;.286;10

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;20;13;.606;—

St. Louis;21;15;.583;½

Milwaukee;22;16;.579;½

Pittsburgh;17;15;.531;2½

Cincinnati;15;20;.429;6

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;24;14;.632;—

Arizona;20;16;.556;3

San Diego;20;16;.556;3

Colorado;16;20;.444;7

San Francisco;16;20;.444;7

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 5, Texas 4

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3

Milwaukee 6, Washington 0

Philadelphia 11, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Miami 2

San Francisco 14, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati at Oakland, late, lighting malfunction

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, late

GAMES TODAY

Texas (Miller 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-0), 11:35 a.m.

Arizona (Ray 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 3-0), 12:10 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 2-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-1), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-2), 12:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at San Diego (Strahm 1-2), 2:40 p.m.

Miami (Urena 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 1-4) at Colorado (Gray 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-4) at Oakland (Anderson 4-2), 9:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

