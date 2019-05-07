MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;23;12;.657;—
New York;21;14;.600;2
Boston;18;19;.486;6
Toronto;15;21;.417;8½
Baltimore;13;23;.361;10½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;22;12;.647;—
Cleveland;18;16;.529;4
Chicago;16;18;.471;6
Detroit;15;17;.469;6
Kansas City;13;24;.351;10½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;21;15;.583;—
Seattle;19;19;.500;3
Texas;16;17;.485;3½
Los Angeles;16;19;.457;4½
Oakland;15;21;.417;6
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4
Boston 8, Baltimore 5
Pittsburgh 5, Texas 4
Minnesota 3, Toronto 0
L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3
Kansas City 12, Houston 2
Cincinnati at Oakland, late, lighting malfunction
GAMES TODAY
Texas (Miller 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-0), 11:35 a.m.
Arizona (Ray 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 3-0), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 2-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 5:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 1-0), 5:35 p.m.
Boston (Sale 1-5) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-1), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 2-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-3), 6:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-2) at Detroit (Boyd 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lopez 0-3) at Houston (Peacock 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 0-4) at Oakland (Anderson 4-2), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;20;15;.571;—
Atlanta;18;18;.500;2½
New York;16;19;.457;4
Washington;14;21;.400;6
Miami;10;25;.286;10
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;20;13;.606;—
St. Louis;21;15;.583;½
Milwaukee;22;16;.579;½
Pittsburgh;17;15;.531;2½
Cincinnati;15;20;.429;6
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;24;14;.632;—
Arizona;20;16;.556;3
San Diego;20;16;.556;3
Colorado;16;20;.444;7
San Francisco;16;20;.444;7
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 5, Texas 4
Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 3
Milwaukee 6, Washington 0
Philadelphia 11, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Miami 2
San Francisco 14, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 0
Cincinnati at Oakland, late, lighting malfunction
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, late
GAMES TODAY
Texas (Miller 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-0), 11:35 a.m.
Arizona (Ray 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 3-0), 12:10 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 2-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-1), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eickhoff 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-2), 12:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at San Diego (Strahm 1-2), 2:40 p.m.
Miami (Urena 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 1-4) at Colorado (Gray 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 0-4) at Oakland (Anderson 4-2), 9:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
