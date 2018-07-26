Subscribe for 33¢ / day
MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;71;33;.683;—

New York;65;36;.644;4½

Tampa Bay;53;50;.515;17½

Toronto;46;55;.455;23½

Baltimore;29;74;.282;41½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;55;46;.545;—

Minnesota;48;53;.475;7

Detroit;44;60;.423;12½

Chicago;36;66;.353;19½

Kansas City;31;71;.304;24½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;67;37;.644;—

Seattle;61;41;.598;5

Oakland;61;43;.587;6

Los Angeles;52;52;.500;15

Texas;42;62;.404;25

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 8

N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 2, Boston 1

Oakland 7, Texas 6

GAMES TODAY

Kansas City (Keller 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 3-4) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-9), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 12-5) at Detroit (Fiers 7-6), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Lynn 7-8) at Boston (Sale 11-4), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 4-1) at Houston (Keuchel 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 9-6) at Colorado (Freeland 8-6), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-6), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;58;44;.569;—

Atlanta;54;45;.545;2½

Washington;51;51;.500;7

New York;43;57;.430;14

Miami;44;60;.423;15

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;60;42;.588;—

Milwaukee;59;46;.562;2½

Pittsburgh;53;51;.510;8

St. Louis;51;51;.500;9

Cincinnati;45;58;.437;15½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;57;46;.553;—

Arizona;56;48;.538;1½

Colorado;54;47;.535;2

San Francisco;52;52;.500;5½

San Diego;42;63;.400;16

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 7, Arizona 6

N.Y. Mets 12, Pittsburgh 6

Washington 10, Miami 3

Philadelphia 9, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 7, San Francisco 5

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-6) at Pittsburgh (Nova 6-6), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 6-8) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 13-5) at Miami (Lopez 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-5) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 7-6), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-3) at St. Louis (Weaver 5-9), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 9-6) at Colorado (Freeland 8-6), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 11-5) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-5), 9:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-7) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-3), 915 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.

