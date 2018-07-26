MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;71;33;.683;—
New York;65;36;.644;4½
Tampa Bay;53;50;.515;17½
Toronto;46;55;.455;23½
Baltimore;29;74;.282;41½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;55;46;.545;—
Minnesota;48;53;.475;7
Detroit;44;60;.423;12½
Chicago;36;66;.353;19½
Kansas City;31;71;.304;24½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;67;37;.644;—
Seattle;61;41;.598;5
Oakland;61;43;.587;6
Los Angeles;52;52;.500;15
Texas;42;62;.404;25
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 8
N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 2, Boston 1
Oakland 7, Texas 6
GAMES TODAY
Kansas City (Keller 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 3-4) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-9), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 12-5) at Detroit (Fiers 7-6), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Lynn 7-8) at Boston (Sale 11-4), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Gallardo 4-1) at Houston (Keuchel 8-8), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 9-6) at Colorado (Freeland 8-6), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-6), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;58;44;.569;—
Atlanta;54;45;.545;2½
Washington;51;51;.500;7
New York;43;57;.430;14
Miami;44;60;.423;15
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;60;42;.588;—
Milwaukee;59;46;.562;2½
Pittsburgh;53;51;.510;8
St. Louis;51;51;.500;9
Cincinnati;45;58;.437;15½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;57;46;.553;—
Arizona;56;48;.538;1½
Colorado;54;47;.535;2
San Francisco;52;52;.500;5½
San Diego;42;63;.400;16
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 7, Arizona 6
N.Y. Mets 12, Pittsburgh 6
Washington 10, Miami 3
Philadelphia 9, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 7, San Francisco 5
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-6) at Pittsburgh (Nova 6-6), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 6-8) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 4-3), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 13-5) at Miami (Lopez 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-5) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 7-6), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-3) at St. Louis (Weaver 5-9), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 9-6) at Colorado (Freeland 8-6), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 11-5) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-5), 9:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 6-7) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-3), 915 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.