MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;57;31;.648;—

Tampa Bay;52;39;.571;6½

Boston;49;41;.544;9

Toronto;34;57;.374;24½

Baltimore;27;62;.303;30½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;56;33;.629;—

Cleveland;50;38;.568;5½

Chicago;42;44;.488;12½

Kansas City;30;61;.330;27

Detroit;28;57;.329;26

WEST DIVISION

Houston;57;33;.633;—

Oakland;50;41;.549;7½

Texas;48;42;.533;9

Los Angeles;45;46;.495;12½

Seattle;39;55;.415;20

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Boston 10, Detroit 6

Seattle 6, Oakland 3

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 6, Baltimore 1

Boston 6, Detroit 3

Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Washington 5, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 10, 10 innings

Texas 4, Minnesota 1, 11 innings

Oakland 7, Seattle 4

GAMES TODAY

No games scheduled

GAME TUESDAY

All-Star Game

NL vs. AL at Cleveland, Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;54;37;.593;—

Washington;47;42;.528;6

Philadelphia;47;43;.522;6½

New York;40;50;.444;13½

Miami;33;55;.375;19½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;47;43;.522;—

Milwaukee;47;44;.516;½

St. Louis;44;44;.500;2

Pittsburgh;44;45;.494;2½

Cincinnati;41;46;.471;4½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;60;32;.652;—

Arizona;46;45;.505;13½

San Diego;45;45;.500;14

Colorado;44;45;.494;14½

San Francisco;41;48;.461;17½

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

San Francisco 8, St. Louis 4

Arizona 4, Colorado 2

San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 5

Washington 5, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

San Francisco 1, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

GAMES TODAY

No games scheduled

GAME TUESDAY

All-Star Game

NL vs. AL at Cleveland, Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

