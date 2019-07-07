MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;57;31;.648;—
Tampa Bay;52;39;.571;6½
Boston;49;41;.544;9
Toronto;34;57;.374;24½
Baltimore;27;62;.303;30½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;56;33;.629;—
Cleveland;50;38;.568;5½
Chicago;42;44;.488;12½
Kansas City;30;61;.330;27
Detroit;28;57;.329;26
WEST DIVISION
Houston;57;33;.633;—
Oakland;50;41;.549;7½
Texas;48;42;.533;9
Los Angeles;45;46;.495;12½
Seattle;39;55;.415;20
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Boston 10, Detroit 6
Seattle 6, Oakland 3
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 6, Baltimore 1
Boston 6, Detroit 3
Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 1
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Washington 5, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 10, 10 innings
Texas 4, Minnesota 1, 11 innings
Oakland 7, Seattle 4
GAMES TODAY
No games scheduled
GAME TUESDAY
All-Star Game
NL vs. AL at Cleveland, Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;54;37;.593;—
Washington;47;42;.528;6
Philadelphia;47;43;.522;6½
New York;40;50;.444;13½
Miami;33;55;.375;19½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;47;43;.522;—
Milwaukee;47;44;.516;½
St. Louis;44;44;.500;2
Pittsburgh;44;45;.494;2½
Cincinnati;41;46;.471;4½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;60;32;.652;—
Arizona;46;45;.505;13½
San Diego;45;45;.500;14
Colorado;44;45;.494;14½
San Francisco;41;48;.461;17½
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
San Francisco 8, St. Louis 4
Arizona 4, Colorado 2
San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 11, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Mets 3
Atlanta 4, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 5
Washington 5, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1
San Francisco 1, St. Louis 0
Arizona 5, Colorado 3
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
GAMES TODAY
No games scheduled
GAME TUESDAY
All-Star Game
NL vs. AL at Cleveland, Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
