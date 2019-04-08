MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;8;3;.727;—
Baltimore;5;5;.500;2½
New York;5;5;.500;2½
Boston;3;8;.273;5
Toronto;3;8;.273;5
CENTRAL DIVISION
Detroit;7;3;.700;—
Cleveland;6;3;.667;½
Minnesota;5;3;.625;1
Chicago;3;6;.333;3½
Kansas City;2;7;.222;4½
WEST DIVISION
Seattle;10;2;.833;—
Houston;6;5;.545;3½
Texas;5;5;.500;4
Los Angeles;5;6;.455;4½
Oakland;6;8;.429;5
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Baltimore 12, Oakland 4
Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Seattle 13, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 5, Milwaukee 2
GAMES TODAY
Cleveland (Kluber 0-2) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Shoemaker 2-0) at Boston (Sale 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Santana 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 2-0) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 0-0) at Houston (Cole 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-0) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Minor 1-1) at Arizona (Greinke 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Cleveland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;7;2;.778;—
New York;6;3;.667;1
Atlanta;6;4;.600;1½
Washington;4;5;.444;3
Miami;3;7;.300;4½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Milwaukee;8;3;.727;—
Pittsburgh;5;4;.556;2
St. Louis;5;5;.500;2½
Chicago;3;7;.300;4½
Cincinnati;1;8;.111;6½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;8;3;.727;—
San Diego;7;4;.636;1
Arizona;5;5;.500;2½
Colorado;3;8;.273;5
San Francisco;3;8;.273;5
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 4, Washington 3
St. Louis 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Atlanta 8, Colorado 6
San Diego 6, San Francisco 5
L.A. Angels 5, Milwaukee 2
GAMES TODAY
Miami (Urena 0-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1), 5:40 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-1), 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Colorado (Marquez 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Minor 1-1) at Arizona (Greinke 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 2-0) at San Francisco (Holland 0-1), 8:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Atlanta at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
