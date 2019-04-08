Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;8;3;.727;—

Baltimore;5;5;.500;2½

New York;5;5;.500;2½

Boston;3;8;.273;5

Toronto;3;8;.273;5

CENTRAL DIVISION

Detroit;7;3;.700;—

Cleveland;6;3;.667;½

Minnesota;5;3;.625;1

Chicago;3;6;.333;3½

Kansas City;2;7;.222;4½

WEST DIVISION

Seattle;10;2;.833;—

Houston;6;5;.545;3½

Texas;5;5;.500;4

Los Angeles;5;6;.455;4½

Oakland;6;8;.429;5

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 12, Oakland 4

Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Seattle 13, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 5, Milwaukee 2

GAMES TODAY

Cleveland (Kluber 0-2) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 2-0) at Boston (Sale 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Santana 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 2-0) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Loaisiga 0-0) at Houston (Cole 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-0) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Minor 1-1) at Arizona (Greinke 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Cleveland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;7;2;.778;—

New York;6;3;.667;1

Atlanta;6;4;.600;1½

Washington;4;5;.444;3

Miami;3;7;.300;4½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Milwaukee;8;3;.727;—

Pittsburgh;5;4;.556;2

St. Louis;5;5;.500;2½

Chicago;3;7;.300;4½

Cincinnati;1;8;.111;6½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;8;3;.727;—

San Diego;7;4;.636;1

Arizona;5;5;.500;2½

Colorado;3;8;.273;5

San Francisco;3;8;.273;5

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 4, Washington 3

St. Louis 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Atlanta 8, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, San Francisco 5

L.A. Angels 5, Milwaukee 2

GAMES TODAY

Miami (Urena 0-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-1), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Colorado (Marquez 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Minor 1-1) at Arizona (Greinke 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 2-0) at San Francisco (Holland 0-1), 8:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-1), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Atlanta at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

