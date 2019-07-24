MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;66;35;.653;—
Tampa Bay;58;47;.552;10
Boston;56;47;.544;11
Toronto;39;65;.375;28½
Baltimore;32;69;.317;34
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;61;40;.604;—
Cleveland;59;42;.584;2
Chicago;45;54;.455;15
Kansas City;39;64;.379;23
Detroit;30;67;.309;29
WEST DIVISION
Houston;66;38;.635;—
Oakland;58;45;.563;7½
Los Angeles;54;49;.524;11½
Texas;51;51;.500;14
Seattle;42;63;.400;24½
LATE TUESDAY RESULT
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Philadelphia 4, Detroit 0
Houston 4, Oakland 2
Arizona 5, Baltimore 2
Seattle 5, Texas 3
Cleveland 4, Toronto 0
Kansas City 2, Atlanta 0
Miami 2, Chicago White Sox 0
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 7
L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-5) at Boston (Porcello 8-7), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 8-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 3-2) at Kansas City (Montgomery 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 9:07 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 5-6) at Oakland (Anderson 9-5), 9:07 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Seattle (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;60;43;.583;—
Washington;55;46;.545;4
Philadelphia;54;48;.529;5½
New York;46;55;.455;13
Miami;38;62;.380;20½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;55;47;.539;—
St. Louis;54;47;.535;½
Milwaukee;54;50;.519;2
Cincinnati;46;54;.460;8
Pittsburgh;46;55;.455;8½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;67;37;.644;—
Arizona;52;51;.505;14½
San Francisco;52;51;.505;14½
San Diego;48;53;.475;17½
Colorado;47;55;.461;19
LATE TUESDAY RESULT
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 3, Colorado 2, 1st game
Philadelphia 4, Detroit 0
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4
Arizona 5, Baltimore 2
Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 1
St. Louis 14, Pittsburgh 8
Washington 2, Colorado 0, 2nd game
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 2, Atlanta 0
Miami 2, Chicago White Sox 0
L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
GAMES TODAY
San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-7), 11:10 a.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 7-8), 11:35 a.m.
Colorado (Hoffman 1-3) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 3:05 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Colorado at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
