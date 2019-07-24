Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;66;35;.653;—

Tampa Bay;58;47;.552;10

Boston;56;47;.544;11

Toronto;39;65;.375;28½

Baltimore;32;69;.317;34

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;61;40;.604;—

Cleveland;59;42;.584;2

Chicago;45;54;.455;15

Kansas City;39;64;.379;23

Detroit;30;67;.309;29

WEST DIVISION

Houston;66;38;.635;—

Oakland;58;45;.563;7½

Los Angeles;54;49;.524;11½

Texas;51;51;.500;14

Seattle;42;63;.400;24½

LATE TUESDAY RESULT

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Philadelphia 4, Detroit 0

Houston 4, Oakland 2

Arizona 5, Baltimore 2

Seattle 5, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Toronto 0

Kansas City 2, Atlanta 0

Miami 2, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 7

L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-5) at Boston (Porcello 8-7), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 3-2) at Kansas City (Montgomery 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 9:07 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 5-6) at Oakland (Anderson 9-5), 9:07 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Seattle (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;60;43;.583;—

Washington;55;46;.545;4

Philadelphia;54;48;.529;5½

New York;46;55;.455;13

Miami;38;62;.380;20½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;55;47;.539;—

St. Louis;54;47;.535;½

Milwaukee;54;50;.519;2

Cincinnati;46;54;.460;8

Pittsburgh;46;55;.455;8½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;67;37;.644;—

Arizona;52;51;.505;14½

San Francisco;52;51;.505;14½

San Diego;48;53;.475;17½

Colorado;47;55;.461;19

LATE TUESDAY RESULT

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 3, Colorado 2, 1st game

Philadelphia 4, Detroit 0

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

Arizona 5, Baltimore 2

Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 1

St. Louis 14, Pittsburgh 8

Washington 2, Colorado 0, 2nd game

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Kansas City 2, Atlanta 0

Miami 2, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

GAMES TODAY

San Diego (Lauer 5-7) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-7), 11:10 a.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 7-8), 11:35 a.m.

Colorado (Hoffman 1-3) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 3:05 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Colorado at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments