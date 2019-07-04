MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;56;29;.659;—
Tampa Bay;50;38;.568;7½
Boston;46;41;.529;11
Toronto;33;55;.375;24½
Baltimore;25;61;.291;31½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;54;32;.628;—
Cleveland;48;38;.558;6
Chicago;41;43;.488;12
Detroit;28;54;.341;24
Kansas City;29;59;.330;26
WEST DIVISION
Houston;55;32;.632;—
Oakland;48;40;.545;7½
Texas;47;40;.540;8
Los Angeles;44;44;.500;11½
Seattle;38;53;.418;19
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago White Sox 7-9, Detroit 5-6
Toronto 6, Boston 3
Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 6
N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 1
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
Houston 4, Colorado 2
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 4, Oakland 3, 12 innings
St. Louis 5, Seattle 2
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 4
Detroit 11, Chicago White Sox 5
Oakland 7, Minnesota 2
St. Louis 5, Seattle 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings
Boston 8, Toronto 7
Texas 9, L.A. Angels 3
GAMES TODAY
Kansas City (Keller 4-9) at Washington (Voth 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 3-10) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-11), 6:07 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 8-4) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-5), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5) at Tampa Bay (McKay 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Sampson 6-5) at Minnesota (Pineda 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 8-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-5), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Texas at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:15 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;52;36;.591;—
Washington;45;41;.523;6
Philadelphia;45;42;.517;6½
New York;39;48;.448;12½
Miami;32;53;.376;18½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;46;42;.523;—
Milwaukee;46;42;.523;—
St. Louis;43;42;.506;1½
Pittsburgh;42;44;.488;3
Cincinnati;41;44;.482;3½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;60;29;.674;—
Colorado;44;42;.512;14½
Arizona;43;45;.489;16½
San Diego;42;45;.483;17
San Francisco;39;47;.453;19½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 3, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 2
Houston 4, Colorado 2
San Francisco 7, San Diego 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 5, Seattle 2
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 5, Miami 2
Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 0
Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 5, Seattle 4
Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 1
GAMES TODAY
Kansas City (Keller 4-9) at Washington (Voth 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-7), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 3-0) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 6:20 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 7-5) at Arizona (Greinke 9-3), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2), 9:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 6-4) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-8), 9:15 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Kansas City at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:15 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.