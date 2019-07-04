Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;56;29;.659;—

Tampa Bay;50;38;.568;7½

Boston;46;41;.529;11

Toronto;33;55;.375;24½

Baltimore;25;61;.291;31½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;54;32;.628;—

Cleveland;48;38;.558;6

Chicago;41;43;.488;12

Detroit;28;54;.341;24

Kansas City;29;59;.330;26

WEST DIVISION

Houston;55;32;.632;—

Oakland;48;40;.545;7½

Texas;47;40;.540;8

Los Angeles;44;44;.500;11½

Seattle;38;53;.418;19

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago White Sox 7-9, Detroit 5-6

Toronto 6, Boston 3

Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 6

N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

Houston 4, Colorado 2

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 4, Oakland 3, 12 innings

St. Louis 5, Seattle 2

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 4

Detroit 11, Chicago White Sox 5

Oakland 7, Minnesota 2

St. Louis 5, Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

Boston 8, Toronto 7

Texas 9, L.A. Angels 3

GAMES TODAY

Kansas City (Keller 4-9) at Washington (Voth 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 3-10) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-11), 6:07 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 8-4) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-5), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5) at Tampa Bay (McKay 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 6-5) at Minnesota (Pineda 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 8-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-5), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Texas at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:15 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;52;36;.591;—

Washington;45;41;.523;6

Philadelphia;45;42;.517;6½

New York;39;48;.448;12½

Miami;32;53;.376;18½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;46;42;.523;—

Milwaukee;46;42;.523;—

St. Louis;43;42;.506;1½

Pittsburgh;42;44;.488;3

Cincinnati;41;44;.482;3½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;60;29;.674;—

Colorado;44;42;.512;14½

Arizona;43;45;.489;16½

San Diego;42;45;.483;17

San Francisco;39;47;.453;19½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 3, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 2

Houston 4, Colorado 2

San Francisco 7, San Diego 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 5, Seattle 2

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 5, Miami 2

Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 0

Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 5, Seattle 4

Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 1

GAMES TODAY

Kansas City (Keller 4-9) at Washington (Voth 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-7), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 3-0) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-6), 6:20 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 7-5) at Arizona (Greinke 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2), 9:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-4) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-8), 9:15 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Kansas City at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:15 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

