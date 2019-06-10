MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;41;24;.631;—
New York;40;24;.625;½
Boston;34;33;.507;8
Toronto;23;42;.354;18
Baltimore;20;45;.308;21
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;43;21;.672;—
Cleveland;33;32;.508;10½
Chicago;31;34;.477;12½
Detroit;24;38;.387;18
Kansas City;20;45;.308;23½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;45;22;.672;—
Texas;35;30;.538;9
Oakland;33;34;.493;12
Los Angeles;32;35;.478;13
Seattle;28;41;.406;18
MONDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 2
Texas 4, Boston 3, 11 innings
Washington 12, Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 1-4) at Baltimore (Means 5-4), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-6), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 5-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 3-2) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Nelson 0-1) at Houston (Peacock 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 5-6) at Minnesota (Perez 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-5) at Kansas City (Junis 4-6), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-6), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 11:10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;37;29;.561;—
Philadelphia;37;29;.561;—
New York;32;33;.492;4½
Washington;31;35;.470;6
Miami;23;41;.359;13
CENTRAL DIVISION
Milwaukee;38;28;.576;—
Chicago;37;28;.569;½
St. Louis;32;32;.500;5
Pittsburgh;30;35;.462;7½
Cincinnati;29;35;.453;8
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;45;22;.672;—
Colorado;34;31;.523;10
Arizona;35;32;.522;10
San Diego;33;33;.500;11½
San Francisco;26;38;.406;17½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Arizona 13, Philadelphia 8
St. Louis 4, Miami 1
Atlanta 13, Pittsburgh 7
Washington 12, Chicago White Sox 1
Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 12:05 p.m.
Arizona (Duplantier 1-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-5), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-6), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 4-3) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-5) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-5), 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Nelson 0-1) at Houston (Peacock 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-5) at Colorado (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 4-4) at San Francisco (Beede 0-2), 8:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-6), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
