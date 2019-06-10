Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;41;24;.631;—

New York;40;24;.625;½

Boston;34;33;.507;8

Toronto;23;42;.354;18

Baltimore;20;45;.308;21

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;43;21;.672;—

Cleveland;33;32;.508;10½

Chicago;31;34;.477;12½

Detroit;24;38;.387;18

Kansas City;20;45;.308;23½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;45;22;.672;—

Texas;35;30;.538;9

Oakland;33;34;.493;12

Los Angeles;32;35;.478;13

Seattle;28;41;.406;18

MONDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 2

Texas 4, Boston 3, 11 innings

Washington 12, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 1-4) at Baltimore (Means 5-4), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-6), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 5-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 3-2) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Nelson 0-1) at Houston (Peacock 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 5-6) at Minnesota (Perez 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-5) at Kansas City (Junis 4-6), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-6), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 11:10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;37;29;.561;—

Philadelphia;37;29;.561;—

New York;32;33;.492;4½

Washington;31;35;.470;6

Miami;23;41;.359;13

CENTRAL DIVISION

Milwaukee;38;28;.576;—

Chicago;37;28;.569;½

St. Louis;32;32;.500;5

Pittsburgh;30;35;.462;7½

Cincinnati;29;35;.453;8

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;45;22;.672;—

Colorado;34;31;.523;10

Arizona;35;32;.522;10

San Diego;33;33;.500;11½

San Francisco;26;38;.406;17½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Arizona 13, Philadelphia 8

St. Louis 4, Miami 1

Atlanta 13, Pittsburgh 7

Washington 12, Chicago White Sox 1

Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 12:05 p.m.

Arizona (Duplantier 1-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-5), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-6), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 4-3) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-5) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-5), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Nelson 0-1) at Houston (Peacock 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-5) at Colorado (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 4-4) at San Francisco (Beede 0-2), 8:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-6), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

