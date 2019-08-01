MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;68;39;.636;—
Tampa Bay;63;48;.568;7
Boston;59;51;.536;10½
Toronto;44;67;.396;26
Baltimore;36;72;.333;32½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;66;42;.611;—
Cleveland;63;45;.583;3
Chicago;46;60;.434;19
Kansas City;40;70;.364;27
Detroit;32;72;.308;32
WEST DIVISION
Houston;70;40;.636;—
Oakland;62;48;.564;8
Los Angeles;56;54;.509;14
Texas;54;54;.500;15
Seattle;47;64;.423;23½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Miami 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Oakland 5, Milwaukee 3
Toronto 11, Baltimore 2
Houston 7, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 4
GAMES TODAY
Boston (Rodriguez 13-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-6), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-4), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 8-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 5-2), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 13-6), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 4-7) at Houston (Miley 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;64;45;.587;—
Philadelphia;57;51;.528;6½
Washington;57;51;.528;6½
New York;53;55;.491;10½
Miami;42;65;.393;21
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;58;50;.537;—
Chicago;57;51;.528;1
Milwaukee;57;53;.518;2
Cincinnati;50;56;.472;7
Pittsburgh;47;61;.435;11
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;72;39;.649;—
San Francisco;55;54;.505;16
Arizona;54;55;.495;17
San Diego;50;58;.463;20½
Colorado;50;59;.459;21
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Miami 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings
Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Oakland 5, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 1, 7 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2
GAMES TODAY
Milwaukee (Davies 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-7), 1:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-4), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Wood 0-0) at Atlanta (Gausman 3-6), 6:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-7) at Colorado (Lambert 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Ross 0-3) at Arizona (Ray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.