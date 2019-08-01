Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;68;39;.636;—

Tampa Bay;63;48;.568;7

Boston;59;51;.536;10½

Toronto;44;67;.396;26

Baltimore;36;72;.333;32½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;66;42;.611;—

Cleveland;63;45;.583;3

Chicago;46;60;.434;19

Kansas City;40;70;.364;27

Detroit;32;72;.308;32

WEST DIVISION

Houston;70;40;.636;—

Oakland;62;48;.564;8

Los Angeles;56;54;.509;14

Texas;54;54;.500;15

Seattle;47;64;.423;23½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Miami 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 5, Milwaukee 3

Toronto 11, Baltimore 2

Houston 7, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 4

GAMES TODAY

Boston (Rodriguez 13-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-6), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-4), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 8-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 5-2), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 13-6), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 4-7) at Houston (Miley 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;64;45;.587;—

Philadelphia;57;51;.528;6½

Washington;57;51;.528;6½

New York;53;55;.491;10½

Miami;42;65;.393;21

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;58;50;.537;—

Chicago;57;51;.528;1

Milwaukee;57;53;.518;2

Cincinnati;50;56;.472;7

Pittsburgh;47;61;.435;11

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;72;39;.649;—

San Francisco;55;54;.505;16

Arizona;54;55;.495;17

San Diego;50;58;.463;20½

Colorado;50;59;.459;21

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Miami 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings

Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 5, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 1, 7 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 2

GAMES TODAY

Milwaukee (Davies 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-7), 1:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-4), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Wood 0-0) at Atlanta (Gausman 3-6), 6:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-7) at Colorado (Lambert 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Ross 0-3) at Arizona (Ray 9-7), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

