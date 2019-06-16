MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;43;27;.614;—
Tampa Bay;43;28;.606;½
Boston;39;34;.534;5½
Toronto;26;45;.366;17½
Baltimore;21;50;.296;22½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;47;23;.671;—
Cleveland;37;33;.529;10
Chicago;34;36;.486;13
Detroit;25;43;.368;21
Kansas City;23;48;.324;24½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;48;24;.667;—
Texas;38;33;.535;9½
Oakland;36;36;.500;12
Los Angeles;35;37;.486;13
Seattle;31;44;.413;18½
LATE SATURDAY RESULT
Oakland 11, Seattle 2
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 8, Baltimore 6, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Angels 5
Cincinnati 11, Texas 3
N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 8, Minnesota 6
Toronto 12, Houston 0
Seattle 6, Oakland 3
GAMES TODAY
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-5), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 4-1) at Toronto (Jackson 1-4), 6:07 p.m.
Houston (Miley 6-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0) at Texas (Lynn 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 4-6) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-2), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 6-2) at Oakland (Fiers 6-3), 9:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Seattle (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;42;30;.583;—
Philadelphia;39;32;.549;2½
New York;34;37;.479;7½
Washington;33;38;.465;8½
Miami;25;44;.362;15½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Milwaukee;40;31;.563;—
Chicago;39;32;.549;1
St. Louis;36;34;.514;3½
Pittsburgh;32;39;.451;8
Cincinnati;31;38;.449;8
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;48;24;.667;—
Arizona;38;35;.521;10½
Colorado;37;34;.521;10½
San Diego;35;37;.486;13
San Francisco;30;39;.435;16½
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Colorado 14, San Diego 8
Chicago Cubs 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 5, Miami 4
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Cincinnati 11, Texas 3
Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 1
Washington 15, Arizona 5
San Diego 14, Colorado 13
Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Chicago Cubs 2
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia (Arrieta 6-5) at Washington (Corbin 5-5), 6:05 p.m.
Houston (Miley 6-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-4) at Atlanta (Soroka 7-1), 6:20 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 0-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-7), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 3-7) at San Diego (Lucchesi 5-4), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-3), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
