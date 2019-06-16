Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;43;27;.614;—

Tampa Bay;43;28;.606;½

Boston;39;34;.534;5½

Toronto;26;45;.366;17½

Baltimore;21;50;.296;22½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;47;23;.671;—

Cleveland;37;33;.529;10

Chicago;34;36;.486;13

Detroit;25;43;.368;21

Kansas City;23;48;.324;24½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;48;24;.667;—

Texas;38;33;.535;9½

Oakland;36;36;.500;12

Los Angeles;35;37;.486;13

Seattle;31;44;.413;18½

LATE SATURDAY RESULT

Oakland 11, Seattle 2

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 8, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Angels 5

Cincinnati 11, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 6

Toronto 12, Houston 0

Seattle 6, Oakland 3

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-5), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 4-1) at Toronto (Jackson 1-4), 6:07 p.m.

Houston (Miley 6-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0) at Texas (Lynn 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 4-6) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 6-2) at Oakland (Fiers 6-3), 9:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Seattle (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;42;30;.583;—

Philadelphia;39;32;.549;2½

New York;34;37;.479;7½

Washington;33;38;.465;8½

Miami;25;44;.362;15½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Milwaukee;40;31;.563;—

Chicago;39;32;.549;1

St. Louis;36;34;.514;3½

Pittsburgh;32;39;.451;8

Cincinnati;31;38;.449;8

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;48;24;.667;—

Arizona;38;35;.521;10½

Colorado;37;34;.521;10½

San Diego;35;37;.486;13

San Francisco;30;39;.435;16½

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Colorado 14, San Diego 8

Chicago Cubs 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 4

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 11, Texas 3

Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 1

Washington 15, Arizona 5

San Diego 14, Colorado 13

Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Chicago Cubs 2

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia (Arrieta 6-5) at Washington (Corbin 5-5), 6:05 p.m.

Houston (Miley 6-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 5-4) at Atlanta (Soroka 7-1), 6:20 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 0-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-7), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-7) at San Diego (Lucchesi 5-4), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-3), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

