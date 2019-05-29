MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;36;19;.655;—
Tampa Bay;34;19;.642;1
Boston;29;27;.518;7½
Toronto;21;35;.375;15½
Baltimore;17;39;.304;19½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;37;17;.685;—
Cleveland;28;27;.509;9½
Chicago;26;29;.473;11½
Detroit;21;32;.396;15½
Kansas City;18;37;.327;19½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;37;20;.649;—
Oakland;29;27;.518;7½
Texas;27;26;.509;8
Los Angeles;26;29;.473;10
Seattle;24;34;.414;13½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 7, San Diego 0
L.A. Angels 12, Oakland 7, 11 innings
Texas 8, Seattle 7
Cleveland 14, Boston 9
Detroit 4, Baltimore 2
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 2, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 7
GAMES TODAY
Boston (Sale 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 4-3), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Perez 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 5-0), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 3-5) at Texas (Minor 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-2), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;33;22;.600;—
Atlanta;30;26;.536;3½
New York;27;27;.500;5½
Washington;24;32;.429;9½
Miami;19;34;.358;13
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;31;23;.574;—
Milwaukee;31;25;.554;1
Pittsburgh;27;27;.500;4
St. Louis;26;28;.481;5
Cincinnati;26;30;.464;6
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;36;19;.655;—
San Diego;29;27;.518;7½
Arizona;28;28;.500;8½
Colorado;27;27;.500;8½
San Francisco;21;33;.389;14½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, San Diego 0
Philadelphia 11, St. Louis 4
Miami 4, San Francisco 2
Washington 14, Atlanta 4
Chicago Cubs 2, Houston 1
Colorado 5, Arizona 4
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
St. Louis (Hudson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 2-2), 12:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 0-1) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 12:10 p.m.
Arizona (Clarke 1-1) at Colorado (Freeland 2-6), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-5), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 7-1), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
