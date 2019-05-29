Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;36;19;.655;—

Tampa Bay;34;19;.642;1

Boston;29;27;.518;7½

Toronto;21;35;.375;15½

Baltimore;17;39;.304;19½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;37;17;.685;—

Cleveland;28;27;.509;9½

Chicago;26;29;.473;11½

Detroit;21;32;.396;15½

Kansas City;18;37;.327;19½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;37;20;.649;—

Oakland;29;27;.518;7½

Texas;27;26;.509;8

Los Angeles;26;29;.473;10

Seattle;24;34;.414;13½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 7, San Diego 0

L.A. Angels 12, Oakland 7, 11 innings

Texas 8, Seattle 7

Cleveland 14, Boston 9

Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 2, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 7

GAMES TODAY

Boston (Sale 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 4-3), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 7-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 5-0), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 3-5) at Texas (Minor 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;33;22;.600;—

Atlanta;30;26;.536;3½

New York;27;27;.500;5½

Washington;24;32;.429;9½

Miami;19;34;.358;13

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;31;23;.574;—

Milwaukee;31;25;.554;1

Pittsburgh;27;27;.500;4

St. Louis;26;28;.481;5

Cincinnati;26;30;.464;6

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;36;19;.655;—

San Diego;29;27;.518;7½

Arizona;28;28;.500;8½

Colorado;27;27;.500;8½

San Francisco;21;33;.389;14½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, San Diego 0

Philadelphia 11, St. Louis 4

Miami 4, San Francisco 2

Washington 14, Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs 2, Houston 1

Colorado 5, Arizona 4

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

St. Louis (Hudson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 2-2), 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 0-1) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 12:10 p.m.

Arizona (Clarke 1-1) at Colorado (Freeland 2-6), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-5), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 7-1), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

