MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;85;47;.644;—

Tampa Bay;76;56;.576;9

Boston;70;62;.530;15

Toronto;53;80;.398;32½

Baltimore;43;88;.328;41½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;79;51;.608;—

Cleveland;76;55;.580;3½

Chicago;60;70;.462;19

Kansas City;46;85;.351;33½

Detroit;39;89;.305;39

WEST DIVISION

Houston;85;47;.644;—

Oakland;74;55;.574;9½

Texas;64;68;.485;21

Los Angeles;63;70;.474;22½

Seattle;56;75;.427;28½

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Toronto 7, Seattle 5

San Francisco 10, Oakland 5

Boston 5, San Diego 4

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 8, 10 innings

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2

Minnesota 7, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Seattle 3, Toronto 1

San Diego 3, Boston 1

San Francisco 5, Oakland 4

GAMES TODAY

Oakland (Bailey 11-8) at Kansas City (Keller 7-13), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 10-8) at Seattle (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;80;52;.606;—

Washington;73;57;.562;6

Philadelphia;67;62;.519;11½

New York;67;63;.515;12

Miami;47;82;.364;31½

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;71;58;.550;--

Chicago;69;61;.531;2½

Milwaukee;67;63;.515;4½

Cincinnati;60;69;.465;11

Pittsburgh;55;75;.423;16½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;86;46;.652;—

San Francisco;65;65;.500;20

Arizona;65;66;.496;20½

San Diego;60;69;.465;24½

Colorado;58;73;.443;27½

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Boston 5, San Diego 4

San Francisco 10, Oakland 5

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 8

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 11, Colorado 4

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5

N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Diego 3, Boston 1

San Francisco 5, Oakland 4

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta (Teheran 8-8) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9) at Milwaukee (González 2-1), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 9-6) at Miami (Smith 8-7), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 5-3) at San Francisco (Beede 3-7), 8:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Diego (Lauer 6-8), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

