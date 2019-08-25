MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;85;47;.644;—
Tampa Bay;76;56;.576;9
Boston;70;62;.530;15
Toronto;53;80;.398;32½
Baltimore;43;88;.328;41½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;79;51;.608;—
Cleveland;76;55;.580;3½
Chicago;60;70;.462;19
Kansas City;46;85;.351;33½
Detroit;39;89;.305;39
WEST DIVISION
Houston;85;47;.644;—
Oakland;74;55;.574;9½
Texas;64;68;.485;21
Los Angeles;63;70;.474;22½
Seattle;56;75;.427;28½
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Toronto 7, Seattle 5
San Francisco 10, Oakland 5
Boston 5, San Diego 4
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 9, Cleveland 8, 10 innings
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2
Minnesota 7, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Seattle 3, Toronto 1
San Diego 3, Boston 1
San Francisco 5, Oakland 4
GAMES TODAY
Oakland (Bailey 11-8) at Kansas City (Keller 7-13), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 10-8) at Seattle (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;80;52;.606;—
Washington;73;57;.562;6
Philadelphia;67;62;.519;11½
New York;67;63;.515;12
Miami;47;82;.364;31½
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;71;58;.550;--
Chicago;69;61;.531;2½
Milwaukee;67;63;.515;4½
Cincinnati;60;69;.465;11
Pittsburgh;55;75;.423;16½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;86;46;.652;—
San Francisco;65;65;.500;20
Arizona;65;66;.496;20½
San Diego;60;69;.465;24½
Colorado;58;73;.443;27½
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Boston 5, San Diego 4
San Francisco 10, Oakland 5
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Miami 3, Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 8
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis 11, Colorado 4
Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5
N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
San Diego 3, Boston 1
San Francisco 5, Oakland 4
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta (Teheran 8-8) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9) at Milwaukee (González 2-1), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 9-6) at Miami (Smith 8-7), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 5-3) at San Francisco (Beede 3-7), 8:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Diego (Lauer 6-8), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
