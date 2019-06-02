Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;38;20;.655;—

Tampa Bay;35;22;.614;2½

Boston;30;29;.508;8½

Toronto;21;38;.356;17½

Baltimore;18;41;.305;20½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;40;18;.690;—

Chicago;29;30;.492;11½

Cleveland;29;30;.492;11½

Detroit;22;34;.393;17

Kansas City;19;40;.322;21½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;40;20;.667;—

Texas;30;27;.526;8½

Los Angeles;29;30;.492;10½

Oakland;29;30;.492;10½

Seattle;25;37;.403;16

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Colorado 4, Toronto 2

Houston 5, Oakland 1

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

San Francisco 8, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 7

Atlanta 7, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

Texas 5, Kansas City 1

Colorado 5, Toronto 1

Houston 6, Oakland 4, 12 innings

L.A. Angels 13, Seattle 3

Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

GAMES TODAY

L.A. Angels (Cahill 2-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-4), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Martin 1-1) at Seattle (LeBlanc 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;33;26;.559;—

Atlanta;32;27;.542;1

New York;28;31;.475;5

Washington;26;33;.441;7

Miami;21;36;.368;11

CENTRAL DIVISION

Milwaukee;34;26;.567;—

Chicago;31;26;.544;1½

St. Louis;30;28;.517;3

Pittsburgh;28;30;.483;5

Cincinnati;27;32;.458;6½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;41;19;.683;—

Colorado;31;27;.534;9

San Diego;30;29;.508;10½

Arizona;30;30;.500;11

San Francisco;24;34;.414;16

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 4

Colorado 4, Toronto 2

Miami 9, San Diego 3

Arizona 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 3

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

San Francisco 8, Baltimore 1

Washington 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 7, Detroit 4

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 5, Toronto 1

Arizona 7, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 0

Miami 9, San Diego 3

GAMES TODAY

L.A. Angels (Cahill 2-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-4), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-1) at Arizona (Ray 4-2), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-0) at San Diego (Lauer 4-4), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

