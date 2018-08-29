Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;92;42;.687;—

New York;84;49;.632;7½

Tampa Bay;70;62;.530;21

Toronto;60;73;.451;31½

Baltimore;40;94;.299;52

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;75;57;.568;—

Minnesota;62;70;.470;13

Chicago;53;80;.398;22½

Detroit;53;80;.398;22½

Kansas City;42;91;.316;33½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;82;51;.617;—

Oakland;80;54;.597;2½

Seattle;74;59;.556;8

Los Angeles;64;69;.481;18

Texas;58;76;.433;24½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 5, Oakland 4

Kansas City 9, Detroit 2

San Diego 8, Seattle 3

Boston 14, Miami 6

Chicago White Sox 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 10, Toronto 5

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Texas 1

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-8) at Cleveland (Clevinger 9-7), 12:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 15-6), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 15-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 7-8) at Houston (Verlander 13-8), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 7-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 9:05 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;74;58;.561;—

Philadelphia;71;62;.534;3½

Washington;67;67;.500;8

New York;59;74;.444;15½

Miami;53;81;.396;22

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;78;54;.591;—

St. Louis;74;59;.556;4½

Milwaukee;74;60;.552;5

Pittsburgh;65;68;.489;13½

Cincinnati;57;76;.429;21½

WEST DIVISION

Arizona;73;60;.549;—

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Colorado;72;60;.545;½

Los Angeles;72;61;.541;1

San Francisco;67;68;.496;7

San Diego;52;83;.385;22

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game

San Diego 8, Seattle 3

Boston 14, Miami 6

Philadelphia 8, Washington 6

Milwaukee 13, Cincinnati 12, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Texas 1

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 0

Arizona 3, San Francisco 1

GAMES TODAY

Milwaukee (Miley 2-2) at Cincinnati (Reed 0-1), 11:35 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at St. Louis (Gant 5-5), 6:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-8), 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 6-4), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 11-9) at San Diego (Richard 7-11), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments