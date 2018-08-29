MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;92;42;.687;—
New York;84;49;.632;7½
Tampa Bay;70;62;.530;21
Toronto;60;73;.451;31½
Baltimore;40;94;.299;52
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;75;57;.568;—
Minnesota;62;70;.470;13
Chicago;53;80;.398;22½
Detroit;53;80;.398;22½
Kansas City;42;91;.316;33½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;82;51;.617;—
Oakland;80;54;.597;2½
Seattle;74;59;.556;8
Los Angeles;64;69;.481;18
Texas;58;76;.433;24½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 5, Oakland 4
Kansas City 9, Detroit 2
San Diego 8, Seattle 3
Boston 14, Miami 6
Chicago White Sox 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 10, Toronto 5
Minnesota 4, Cleveland 3
Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Texas 1
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-8) at Cleveland (Clevinger 9-7), 12:10 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 15-6), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 15-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 7-8) at Houston (Verlander 13-8), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 7-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 9:05 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;74;58;.561;—
Philadelphia;71;62;.534;3½
Washington;67;67;.500;8
New York;59;74;.444;15½
Miami;53;81;.396;22
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;78;54;.591;—
St. Louis;74;59;.556;4½
Milwaukee;74;60;.552;5
Pittsburgh;65;68;.489;13½
Cincinnati;57;76;.429;21½
WEST DIVISION
Arizona;73;60;.549;—
Colorado;72;60;.545;½
Los Angeles;72;61;.541;1
San Francisco;67;68;.496;7
San Diego;52;83;.385;22
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 1st game, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game
San Diego 8, Seattle 3
Boston 14, Miami 6
Philadelphia 8, Washington 6
Milwaukee 13, Cincinnati 12, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Texas 1
Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 0
Arizona 3, San Francisco 1
GAMES TODAY
Milwaukee (Miley 2-2) at Cincinnati (Reed 0-1), 11:35 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 5-7) at St. Louis (Gant 5-5), 6:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-8), 6:35 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 6-4), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 11-9) at San Diego (Richard 7-11), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
