Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;23;13;.639;—

New York;21;15;.583;2

Boston;19;19;.500;5

Toronto;15;22;.405;8½

Baltimore;13;24;.351;10½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;23;12;.657;—

Cleveland;19;16;.543;4

Detroit;16;17;.485;6

Chicago;16;19;.457;7

Kansas City;13;25;.342;11½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;22;15;.595;—

Seattle;20;19;.513;3

Texas;17;17;.500;3½

Los Angeles;16;20;.444;5½

Oakland;16;21;.432;6

LATE TUESDAY RESULT

Oakland 2, Cincinnati 0

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Texas 9, Pittsburgh 6

Arizona 3, Tampa Bay 2, 13 innings

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 10, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 9, Toronto 1

Detroit 10, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 9, Kansas City 0

Boston 2, Baltimore 1, 12 innings

Cincinnati at Oakland, late

GAMES TODAY

Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Detroit (Carpenter 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 2-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-0), 2:37 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-3), 5:35 p.m.

Texas (Minor 3-2) at Houston (Miley 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 8:37 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;21;15;.583;—

Atlanta;18;19;.486;3½

New York;17;20;.459;4½

Washington;14;22;.389;7

Miami;10;26;.278;11

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;21;13;.618;—

Milwaukee;23;16;.590;½

St. Louis;21;16;.568;1½

Pittsburgh;17;16;.515;3½

Cincinnati;15;21;.417;7

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;25;14;.641;—

Arizona;21;16;.568;3

San Diego;21;17;.553;3½

Colorado;16;20;.444;7½

San Francisco;16;20;.444;7½

LATE TUESDAY RESULTS

Oakland 2, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 6

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.

Texas 9, Pittsburgh 6

Arizona 3, Tampa Bay 2, 13 innings

Milwaukee 7, Washington 3

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 0

San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Miami 2, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 4

Cincinnati at Oakland, late

GAMES TODAY

Miami (Richards 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-4) at Colorado (Freeland 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 2-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-0), 2:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 2-0), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments