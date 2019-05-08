MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;23;13;.639;—
New York;21;15;.583;2
Boston;19;19;.500;5
Toronto;15;22;.405;8½
Baltimore;13;24;.351;10½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;23;12;.657;—
Cleveland;19;16;.543;4
Detroit;16;17;.485;6
Chicago;16;19;.457;7
Kansas City;13;25;.342;11½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;22;15;.595;—
Seattle;20;19;.513;3
Texas;17;17;.500;3½
Los Angeles;16;20;.444;5½
Oakland;16;21;.432;6
LATE TUESDAY RESULT
Oakland 2, Cincinnati 0
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Texas 9, Pittsburgh 6
Arizona 3, Tampa Bay 2, 13 innings
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Seattle 10, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 9, Toronto 1
Detroit 10, L.A. Angels 3
Houston 9, Kansas City 0
Boston 2, Baltimore 1, 12 innings
Cincinnati at Oakland, late
GAMES TODAY
Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Detroit (Carpenter 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 2-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-0), 2:37 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-3), 5:35 p.m.
Texas (Minor 3-2) at Houston (Miley 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 8:37 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;21;15;.583;—
Atlanta;18;19;.486;3½
New York;17;20;.459;4½
Washington;14;22;.389;7
Miami;10;26;.278;11
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;21;13;.618;—
Milwaukee;23;16;.590;½
St. Louis;21;16;.568;1½
Pittsburgh;17;16;.515;3½
Cincinnati;15;21;.417;7
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;25;14;.641;—
Arizona;21;16;.568;3
San Diego;21;17;.553;3½
Colorado;16;20;.444;7½
San Francisco;16;20;.444;7½
LATE TUESDAY RESULTS
Oakland 2, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 6
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.
Texas 9, Pittsburgh 6
Arizona 3, Tampa Bay 2, 13 innings
Milwaukee 7, Washington 3
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 0
San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Miami 2, 11 innings
L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 4
Cincinnati at Oakland, late
GAMES TODAY
Miami (Richards 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-4) at Colorado (Freeland 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 2-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-0), 2:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 2-0), 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 3-1), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
