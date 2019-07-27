Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;66;38;.635;—

Boston;59;47;.557;8

Tampa Bay;59;48;.551;8½

Toronto;40;66;.377;27

Baltimore;34;69;.330;31½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;63;41;.606;—

Cleveland;62;42;.596;1

Chicago;46;56;.451;16

Kansas City;39;67;.368;25

Detroit;30;70;.300;31

WEST DIVISION

Houston;67;39;.632;—

Oakland;58;47;.552;8½

Los Angeles;54;51;.514;12½

Texas;53;51;.510;13

Seattle;45;63;.417;23

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 9, 12 innings

Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 5

Seattle 8, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 1

Houston 8, St. Louis 2

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, late

Texas at Oakland, late

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-5) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-14), 12:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 9-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-6), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 9-7) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-5), 1:15 p.m.

Houston (Miley 8-4) at St. Louis (Hudson 10-4), 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 5-11) at L.A. Angels (Cole 0-1), 3:07 p.m.

Texas (Payano 1-0) at Oakland (Fiers 9-3), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-8) at Seattle (Milone 1-5), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 12-2) at Boston (Sale 5-9), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;62;43;.590;—

Washington;55;49;.529;6½

Philadelphia;54;50;.519;7½

New York;49;55;.471;12½

Miami;39;63;.382;21½

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;56;48;.538;—

Chicago;55;49;.529;1

Milwaukee;56;50;.528;1

Cincinnati;47;55;.461;8

Pittsburgh;46;58;.442;10

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;69;37;.651;—

San Francisco;53;51;.510;15

Arizona;53;52;.505;15½

Colorado;49;56;.467;19½

San Diego;48;55;.466;19½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3

Arizona 9, Miami 2

Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 7

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 8, St. Louis 2

San Francisco at San Diego, late

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta (Gausman 3-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-2), 12:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 9-6) at Miami (Richards 3-12), 12:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Cincinnati (Wood 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-5), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 9-1) at Washington (Strasburg 13-4), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-3), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 8-4) at St. Louis (Hudson 10-4), 1:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 3:10 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments