MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;66;38;.635;—
Boston;59;47;.557;8
Tampa Bay;59;48;.551;8½
Toronto;40;66;.377;27
Baltimore;34;69;.330;31½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;63;41;.606;—
Cleveland;62;42;.596;1
Chicago;46;56;.451;16
Kansas City;39;67;.368;25
Detroit;30;70;.300;31
WEST DIVISION
Houston;67;39;.632;—
Oakland;58;47;.552;8½
Los Angeles;54;51;.514;12½
Texas;53;51;.510;13
Seattle;45;63;.417;23
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 9, 12 innings
Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 5
Seattle 8, Detroit 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 1
Houston 8, St. Louis 2
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, late
Texas at Oakland, late
GAMES TODAY
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 8-5) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-14), 12:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 9-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-6), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 9-7) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-5), 1:15 p.m.
Houston (Miley 8-4) at St. Louis (Hudson 10-4), 1:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 5-11) at L.A. Angels (Cole 0-1), 3:07 p.m.
Texas (Payano 1-0) at Oakland (Fiers 9-3), 3:07 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-8) at Seattle (Milone 1-5), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 12-2) at Boston (Sale 5-9), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;62;43;.590;—
Washington;55;49;.529;6½
Philadelphia;54;50;.519;7½
New York;49;55;.471;12½
Miami;39;63;.382;21½
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;56;48;.538;—
Chicago;55;49;.529;1
Milwaukee;56;50;.528;1
Cincinnati;47;55;.461;8
Pittsburgh;46;58;.442;10
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;69;37;.651;—
San Francisco;53;51;.510;15
Arizona;53;52;.505;15½
Colorado;49;56;.467;19½
San Diego;48;55;.466;19½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3
Arizona 9, Miami 2
Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 7
Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 3, Pittsburgh 0
Houston 8, St. Louis 2
San Francisco at San Diego, late
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta (Gausman 3-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-2), 12:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 9-6) at Miami (Richards 3-12), 12:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Cincinnati (Wood 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-5), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 9-1) at Washington (Strasburg 13-4), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 8-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-3), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 8-4) at St. Louis (Hudson 10-4), 1:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7) at San Diego (Paddack 6-5), 3:10 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
