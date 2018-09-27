MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Boston;107;52;.673;—
y-New York;98;61;.616;9
Tampa Bay;88;71;.553;19
Toronto;72;87;.453;35
Baltimore;46;112;.291;60½
CENTRAL DIVISION
x-Cleveland;89;70;.560;—
Minnesota;74;84;.468;14½
Detroit;64;95;.403;25
Chicago;62;96;.392;26½
Kansas City;57;102;.358;32
WEST DIVISION
x-Houston;100;58;.633;—
y-Oakland;96;63;.604;4½
Seattle;86;73;.541;14½
Los Angeles;78;81;.491;22½
Texas;67;92;.421;33½
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
y-New York;98;61;.616;—
y-Oakland;96;63;.604;—
y-clinched wild card, x-clinched division
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Houston at Baltimore, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 9, Detroit 3
Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings
Texas 2, Seattle 0
GAMES TODAY
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 7-9) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-11), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Houston (Verlander 16-9) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-7), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10) at Boston (Porcello 17-7), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Pannone 4-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-12) at Minnesota (De Jong 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit (Zimmermann 7-8) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-7), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 12-8) at Kansas City (Kennedy 3-8), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 12-7) at L.A. Angels (Barria 10-9), 9:07 p.m.
Texas (Perez 2-6) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-5), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Atlanta;89;70;.560;—
Washington;81;78;.509;8
Philadelphia;78;81;.491;11
New York;75;84;.472;14
Miami;62;96;.392;26½
CENTRAL DIVISION
z-Chicago;93;66;.585;—
z-Milwaukee;92;67;.579;1
St. Louis;87;72;.547;6
Pittsburgh;80;78;.506;12½
Cincinnati;66;93;.415;27
WEST DIVISION
Colorado;89;70;.560;—
Los Angeles;88;71;.553;1
Arizona;81;78;.509;8
San Francisco;73;86;.459;16
San Diego;64;95;.403;25
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
z-Milwaukee;92;67;.579;—
Los Angeles;88;71;.553;—
St. Louis;87;72;.547;1
z-clinched playoff berth, y-clinched wild card
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 0
GAMES TODAY
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-11), 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kingham 5-7) at Cincinnati (Castillo 10-12), 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Gausman 10-10) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-6), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Urena 8-12) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 7-8) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-7), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Ross 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 16-7), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 11-7) at San Diego (Lauer 6-7), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 6-3) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-6), 9:15 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
