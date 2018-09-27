Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Boston;107;52;.673;—

y-New York;98;61;.616;9

Tampa Bay;88;71;.553;19

Toronto;72;87;.453;35

Baltimore;46;112;.291;60½

CENTRAL DIVISION

x-Cleveland;89;70;.560;—

Minnesota;74;84;.468;14½

Detroit;64;95;.403;25

Chicago;62;96;.392;26½

Kansas City;57;102;.358;32

WEST DIVISION

x-Houston;100;58;.633;—

y-Oakland;96;63;.604;4½

Seattle;86;73;.541;14½

Los Angeles;78;81;.491;22½

Texas;67;92;.421;33½

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

y-New York;98;61;.616;—

y-Oakland;96;63;.604;—

y-clinched wild card, x-clinched division

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Houston at Baltimore, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees 12, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 9, Detroit 3

Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

Texas 2, Seattle 0

GAMES TODAY

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 7-9) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-11), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Verlander 16-9) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-7), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10) at Boston (Porcello 17-7), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Pannone 4-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-12) at Minnesota (De Jong 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit (Zimmermann 7-8) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-7), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 12-8) at Kansas City (Kennedy 3-8), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 12-7) at L.A. Angels (Barria 10-9), 9:07 p.m.

Texas (Perez 2-6) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-5), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Atlanta;89;70;.560;—

Washington;81;78;.509;8

Philadelphia;78;81;.491;11

New York;75;84;.472;14

Miami;62;96;.392;26½

CENTRAL DIVISION

z-Chicago;93;66;.585;—

z-Milwaukee;92;67;.579;1

St. Louis;87;72;.547;6

Pittsburgh;80;78;.506;12½

Cincinnati;66;93;.415;27

WEST DIVISION

Colorado;89;70;.560;—

Los Angeles;88;71;.553;1

Arizona;81;78;.509;8

San Francisco;73;86;.459;16

San Diego;64;95;.403;25

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

z-Milwaukee;92;67;.579;—

Los Angeles;88;71;.553;—

St. Louis;87;72;.547;1

z-clinched playoff berth, y-clinched wild card

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 0

GAMES TODAY

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-11), 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kingham 5-7) at Cincinnati (Castillo 10-12), 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Gausman 10-10) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-6), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Urena 8-12) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 7-8) at Milwaukee (Davies 2-7), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Ross 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 16-7), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 11-7) at San Diego (Lauer 6-7), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 6-3) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-6), 9:15 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments