MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;19;9;.679;—
New York;17;11;.607;2
Toronto;14;14;.500;5
Boston;12;17;.414;7½
Baltimore;10;20;.333;10
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;17;9;.654;—
Cleveland;15;12;.556;2½
Chicago;12;14;.462;5
Detroit;12;14;.462;5
Kansas City;9;20;.310;9½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;17;12;.586;—
Seattle;18;13;.581;—
Texas;14;13;.519;2
Oakland;14;17;.452;4
Los Angeles;12;17;.414;5
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 9, Oakland 4
Minnesota 1, Houston 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 8, Kansas City 5
GAMES TODAY
Detroit (Ross 1-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 3-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Brooks 2-2) at Boston (Porcello 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 1-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Lyles 2-1) at Texas (Sampson 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 2-2) at Kansas City (Junis 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0), 9:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 3-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 1-2), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Oakland at Boston, 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 5:40 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;16;12;.571;—
Atlanta;14;14;.500;2
New York;14;14;.500;2
Washington;12;15;.444;3½
Miami;8;20;.286;8
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;18;10;.643;—
Chicago;14;12;.538;3
Milwaukee;16;14;.533;3
Pittsburgh;12;14;.462;5
Cincinnati;12;16;.429;6
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;19;12;.613;—
Arizona;16;13;.552;2½
San Diego;16;13;.552;2½
Colorado;13;16;.448;5½
San Francisco;12;17;.414;6
MONDAY'S RESULTS
St. Louis 6, Washington 3
Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Atlanta 3, San Diego 1
Milwaukee 5, Colorado 1
San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
GAMES TODAY
Detroit (Ross 1-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-2) at Washington (Sanchez 0-3), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 3-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 1-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 2-3), 6:20 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 3-1) at Milwaukee (Chacin 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Lyles 2-1) at Texas (Sampson 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-0) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-2), 8:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 3-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 1-2), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Pittsburgh at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 5:40 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
