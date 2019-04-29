Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;19;9;.679;—

New York;17;11;.607;2

Toronto;14;14;.500;5

Boston;12;17;.414;7½

Baltimore;10;20;.333;10

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;17;9;.654;—

Cleveland;15;12;.556;2½

Chicago;12;14;.462;5

Detroit;12;14;.462;5

Kansas City;9;20;.310;9½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;17;12;.586;—

Seattle;18;13;.581;—

Texas;14;13;.519;2

Oakland;14;17;.452;4

Los Angeles;12;17;.414;5

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 9, Oakland 4

Minnesota 1, Houston 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 8, Kansas City 5

GAMES TODAY

Detroit (Ross 1-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 3-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Brooks 2-2) at Boston (Porcello 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 1-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Lyles 2-1) at Texas (Sampson 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 2-2) at Kansas City (Junis 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0), 9:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 3-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Oakland at Boston, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 5:40 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;16;12;.571;—

Atlanta;14;14;.500;2

New York;14;14;.500;2

Washington;12;15;.444;3½

Miami;8;20;.286;8

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;18;10;.643;—

Chicago;14;12;.538;3

Milwaukee;16;14;.533;3

Pittsburgh;12;14;.462;5

Cincinnati;12;16;.429;6

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;19;12;.613;—

Arizona;16;13;.552;2½

San Diego;16;13;.552;2½

Colorado;13;16;.448;5½

San Francisco;12;17;.414;6

MONDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis 6, Washington 3

Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Atlanta 3, San Diego 1

Milwaukee 5, Colorado 1

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

GAMES TODAY

Detroit (Ross 1-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-2) at Washington (Sanchez 0-3), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 3-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 1-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 2-3), 6:20 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 3-1) at Milwaukee (Chacin 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Lyles 2-1) at Texas (Sampson 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-0) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-2), 8:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 3-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Pittsburgh at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 5:40 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

