MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-New York;102;55;.650;—
Tampa Bay;93;64;.592;9
Boston;81;75;.519;20½
Toronto;64;93;.407;38
Baltimore;51;106;.324;51
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;96;60;.615;—
Cleveland;92;64;.590;4
Chicago;68;87;.439;27½
Kansas City;57;100;.363;39½
Detroit;46;109;.297;49½
WEST DIVISION
x-Houston;102;54;.654;—
Oakland;94;62;.603;8
Texas;75;81;.481;27
Los Angeles;70;86;.449;32
Seattle;66;90;.423;36
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 15 innings
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-7) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-15), 5:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 6-14) at Toronto (Kay 1-0), 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 18-6) at Texas (Jurado 7-10), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 10-10) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3), 9:07 p.m.
Houston (Cole 18-5) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Minnesota at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Atlanta;96;61;.611;—
Washington;86;69;.555;9
New York;81;75;.519;14½
Philadelphia;79;76;.510;16
Miami;55;101;.353;40½
CENTRAL DIVISION
y-St. Louis;90;67;.573;—
Milwaukee;86;70;.551;3½
Chicago;82;74;.526;7½
Cincinnati;73;83;.468;16½
Pittsburgh;65;91;.417;24½
WEST DIVISION
x-Los Angeles;100;56;.641;—
Arizona;80;77;.510;20½
San Francisco;75;81;.481;25
San Diego;70;86;.449;30
Colorado;67;89;.429;33
x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff berth
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 7, Philadelphia 2
Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 9, Arizona 7
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia (Nola 12-6) at Washington (Scherzer 10-7), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 11-7), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-5), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Alcantara 5-14) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 10-10) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Arizona (Leake 12-11), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Melville 2-3) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-9), 8:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at San Diego (Lamet 3-5), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
St. Louis at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
