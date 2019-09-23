Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-New York;102;55;.650;—

Tampa Bay;93;64;.592;9

Boston;81;75;.519;20½

Toronto;64;93;.407;38

Baltimore;51;106;.324;51

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;96;60;.615;—

Cleveland;92;64;.590;4

Chicago;68;87;.439;27½

Kansas City;57;100;.363;39½

Detroit;46;109;.297;49½

WEST DIVISION

x-Houston;102;54;.654;—

Oakland;94;62;.603;8

Texas;75;81;.481;27

Los Angeles;70;86;.449;32

Seattle;66;90;.423;36

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 15 innings

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 4

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-7) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-15), 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 6-14) at Toronto (Kay 1-0), 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 18-6) at Texas (Jurado 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 10-10) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3), 9:07 p.m.

Houston (Cole 18-5) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Minnesota at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Atlanta;96;61;.611;—

Washington;86;69;.555;9

New York;81;75;.519;14½

Philadelphia;79;76;.510;16

Miami;55;101;.353;40½

CENTRAL DIVISION

y-St. Louis;90;67;.573;—

Milwaukee;86;70;.551;3½

Chicago;82;74;.526;7½

Cincinnati;73;83;.468;16½

Pittsburgh;65;91;.417;24½

WEST DIVISION

x-Los Angeles;100;56;.641;—

Arizona;80;77;.510;20½

San Francisco;75;81;.481;25

San Diego;70;86;.449;30

Colorado;67;89;.429;33

x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff berth

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 7, Philadelphia 2

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 9, Arizona 7

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia (Nola 12-6) at Washington (Scherzer 10-7), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Cincinnati (Gray 11-7), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-5), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Alcantara 5-14) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 10-10) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Arizona (Leake 12-11), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Melville 2-3) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-9), 8:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at San Diego (Lamet 3-5), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

St. Louis at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

