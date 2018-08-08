MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;81;34;.704;—
New York;71;42;.628;9
Tampa Bay;57;57;.500;23½
Toronto;51;62;.451;29
Baltimore;35;79;.307;45½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;63;50;.558;—
Minnesota;53;60;.469;10
Detroit;47;68;.409;17
Chicago;41;73;.360;22½
Kansas City;35;79;.307;28½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;73;42;.635;—
Oakland;68;47;.591;5
Seattle;65;50;.565;8
Los Angeles;58;58;.500;15½
Texas;51;65;.440;22½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Texas 11, Seattle 7
L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0
Boston 10, Toronto 5
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 0
Oakland 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota (Berrios 11-8) at Cleveland (Kluber 14-6), 12:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-6), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 14-4) at Toronto (Borucki 1-2), 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 2-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 9-5) at Houston (Verlander 11-6), 7:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;64;50;.561;—
Atlanta;62;49;.559;½
Washington;58;56;.509;6
New York;47;65;.420;16
Miami;47;69;.405;18
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;66;48;.579;—
Milwaukee;66;51;.564;1½
St. Louis;60;55;.522;6½
Pittsburgh;59;56;.513;7½
Cincinnati;50;65;.435;16½
WEST DIVISION
Arizona;64;52;.552;—
Los Angeles;63;52;.548;½
Colorado;60;54;.526;3
San Francisco;57;58;.496;6½
San Diego;45;71;.388;19
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 0
Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 3
Arizona 6, Philadelphia 0
Atlanta 8, Washington 3
St. Louis 7, Miami 1
Milwaukee 8, San Diego 4
Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 0
Oakland 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-8), 12:05 p.m.
San Diego (Erlin 2-3) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-7), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at Colorado (Anderson 6-4), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Nova 6-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 4-7), 9:15 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
