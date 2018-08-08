Subscribe for 33¢ / day
MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;81;34;.704;—

New York;71;42;.628;9

Tampa Bay;57;57;.500;23½

Toronto;51;62;.451;29

Baltimore;35;79;.307;45½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;63;50;.558;—

Minnesota;53;60;.469;10

Detroit;47;68;.409;17

Chicago;41;73;.360;22½

Kansas City;35;79;.307;28½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;73;42;.635;—

Oakland;68;47;.591;5

Seattle;65;50;.565;8

Los Angeles;58;58;.500;15½

Texas;51;65;.440;22½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Texas 11, Seattle 7

L.A. Angels 6, Detroit 0

Boston 10, Toronto 5

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 0

Oakland 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota (Berrios 11-8) at Cleveland (Kluber 14-6), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-6), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 14-4) at Toronto (Borucki 1-2), 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 2-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 9-5) at Houston (Verlander 11-6), 7:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;64;50;.561;—

Atlanta;62;49;.559;½

Washington;58;56;.509;6

New York;47;65;.420;16

Miami;47;69;.405;18

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;66;48;.579;—

Milwaukee;66;51;.564;1½

St. Louis;60;55;.522;6½

Pittsburgh;59;56;.513;7½

Cincinnati;50;65;.435;16½

WEST DIVISION

Arizona;64;52;.552;—

Los Angeles;63;52;.548;½

Colorado;60;54;.526;3

San Francisco;57;58;.496;6½

San Diego;45;71;.388;19

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 3

Arizona 6, Philadelphia 0

Atlanta 8, Washington 3

St. Louis 7, Miami 1

Milwaukee 8, San Diego 4

Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 0

Oakland 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3) at Washington (Gonzalez 6-8), 12:05 p.m.

San Diego (Erlin 2-3) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-7), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at Colorado (Anderson 6-4), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 6-6) at San Francisco (Suarez 4-7), 9:15 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

