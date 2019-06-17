MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;44;27;.620;—
Tampa Bay;43;29;.597;1½
Boston;40;34;.541;5½
Toronto;26;46;.361;18½
Baltimore;21;51;.292;23½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;47;24;.662;—
Cleveland;37;34;.521;10
Chicago;34;36;.486;12½
Detroit;25;43;.368;20½
Kansas City;24;48;.333;23½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;48;25;.658;—
Texas;39;33;.542;8½
Oakland;37;36;.507;11
Los Angeles;36;37;.493;12
Seattle;31;44;.413;18½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 0
L.A. Angels 10, Toronto 5
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
Texas 7, Cleveland 2
Boston 2, Minnesota 0
Oakland 3, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 6, Seattle 4
GAMES TODAY
Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 6-3), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 5-6) at Toronto (Stroman 4-8), 6:07 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 9-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-2) at Texas (Sampson 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Price 4-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Ynoa 0-3) at Oakland (Anderson 6-4), 9:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Bailey 5-6) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-4), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Houston at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 5:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;43;30;.589;—
Philadelphia;39;32;.549;3
New York;34;38;.472;8½
Washington;33;38;.465;9
Miami;25;45;.357;16½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Milwaukee;40;32;.556;—
Chicago;39;32;.549;½
St. Louis;37;34;.521;2½
Cincinnati;32;38;.457;7
Pittsburgh;32;39;.451;7½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;48;25;.658;—
Arizona;38;35;.521;10
Colorado;37;34;.521;10
San Diego;36;37;.493;12
San Francisco;31;39;.443;15½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Cincinnati 3, Houston 2
Atlanta 12, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 5, Miami 0
San Diego 2, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
GAMES TODAY
Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 9-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-4), 6:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-2), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 5-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-6), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-1) at San Diego (Strahm 2-6), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-1), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Houston at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 2:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
