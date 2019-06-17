Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;44;27;.620;—

Tampa Bay;43;29;.597;1½

Boston;40;34;.541;5½

Toronto;26;46;.361;18½

Baltimore;21;51;.292;23½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;47;24;.662;—

Cleveland;37;34;.521;10

Chicago;34;36;.486;12½

Detroit;25;43;.368;20½

Kansas City;24;48;.333;23½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;48;25;.658;—

Texas;39;33;.542;8½

Oakland;37;36;.507;11

Los Angeles;36;37;.493;12

Seattle;31;44;.413;18½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 0

L.A. Angels 10, Toronto 5

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

Texas 7, Cleveland 2

Boston 2, Minnesota 0

Oakland 3, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 6, Seattle 4

GAMES TODAY

Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 6-3), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 5-6) at Toronto (Stroman 4-8), 6:07 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-2) at Texas (Sampson 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 4-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Ynoa 0-3) at Oakland (Anderson 6-4), 9:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 5-6) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-4), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Houston at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 5:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;43;30;.589;—

Philadelphia;39;32;.549;3

New York;34;38;.472;8½

Washington;33;38;.465;9

Miami;25;45;.357;16½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Milwaukee;40;32;.556;—

Chicago;39;32;.549;½

St. Louis;37;34;.521;2½

Cincinnati;32;38;.457;7

Pittsburgh;32;39;.451;7½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;48;25;.658;—

Arizona;38;35;.521;10

Colorado;37;34;.521;10

San Diego;36;37;.493;12

San Francisco;31;39;.443;15½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Cincinnati 3, Houston 2

Atlanta 12, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 5, Miami 0

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

GAMES TODAY

Detroit (Norris 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-2) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 5-4), 6:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-2), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 5-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-6), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-1) at San Diego (Strahm 2-6), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-1), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Houston at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 2:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

