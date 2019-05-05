MLB standings
American League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;21;12;.636;—
New York;18;14;.563;2½
Boston;17;18;.486;5
Toronto;15;19;.441;6½
Baltimore;12;22;.353;9½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;20;11;.645;—
Cleveland;18;14;.563;2½
Detroit;15;16;.484;5
Chicago;14;18;.438;6½
Kansas City;12;23;.343;10
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;20;14;.588;—
Seattle;19;17;.528;2
Texas;16;16;.500;3
Los Angeles;15;19;.441;5
Oakland;15;21;.417;6
———
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Houston 14, L.A. Angels 2
Texas 8, Toronto 5
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ppd.
Detroit 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings
Seattle 10, Cleveland 0
Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 3, 13 innings
Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 10, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 1, 8 innings
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 4
GAMES TODAY
Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-3) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-1), 5:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-1), 5:35 p.m.
Boston (Velazquez 0-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-1), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Perez 4-0) at Toronto (Stroman 1-4), 6:07 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 3-2) at Houston (Cole 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
National League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;19;14;.576;—
Atlanta;18;16;.529;1½
New York;16;18;.471;3½
Washington;14;19;.424;5
Miami;9;24;.273;10
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Chicago;19;12;.613;—
St. Louis;20;14;.588;½
Milwaukee;20;16;.556;1½
Pittsburgh;16;15;.516;3
Cincinnati;14;20;.412;6½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Los Angeles;22;14;.611;—
Arizona;20;14;.588;1
San Diego;19;16;.543;2½
Colorado;16;19;.457;5½
San Francisco;15;19;.441;6
———
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 18 innings
Arizona 9, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 3, Miami 1, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 3, 13 innings
Philadelphia 7, Washington 1
Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Colorado 8, Arizona 7
San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 5
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5
Chicago Cubs 13, St. Louis 5
GAMES TODAY
San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1), 11:35 a.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 1-4) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 3-0), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-0), 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-3) at San Diego (Paddack 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Minor Leagues
Pacific Coast
SUNDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 8, Omaha 1
Midwest League
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Quad Cities 4, Fort Wayne 3, 11 inn.
Lake County 4, Kane County 0
Great Lakes 4, Wisconsin 1
Burlington 9, West Michigan 5
South Bend 3, Clinton 2
Cedar Rapids 4, Dayton 0
Lansing 7, Beloit 5
College
BIG TEN
UC Irvine 15, Iowa 4
Michigan State 7, Purdue 4
Minnesota 11-3, Ohio State 2-2
Indiana 9, Illinois 2
Northwestern 10, Nebraska 2
IOWA COLLEGES
Monmouth 5-9, Grinnell 3-15
Cornell 6-7, Illinois College 5-9
Linescore
IRVINE 15, IOWA 4
Irvine;011;191;011 -- 15;17;0
Iowa;100;000;120 -- 4;13;1
Rashi, Riddle (6), Akamatsu (7), Garcia (8), Johnston (9) and Mazur. Judkins, Davitt (5), Ritter (5), Hoffman (5), Foster (6), Ketelsen (6), Irvine (8), Wallace (9) and Martin, McCleary. WP -- Rashi (4-0). LP -- Judkins (4-6). 2B -- Lewis 2, Castro, Mazur, Ireland (UCI), Norman (Iowa). HRs -- Zickefoose, Castro, Filia (UCI).
Records: UC-Irvine 29-13, Iowa 29-17.
