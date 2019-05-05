Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;21;12;.636;—

New York;18;14;.563;2½

Boston;17;18;.486;5

Toronto;15;19;.441;6½

Baltimore;12;22;.353;9½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;20;11;.645;—

Cleveland;18;14;.563;2½

Detroit;15;16;.484;5

Chicago;14;18;.438;6½

Kansas City;12;23;.343;10

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;20;14;.588;—

Seattle;19;17;.528;2

Texas;16;16;.500;3

Los Angeles;15;19;.441;5

Oakland;15;21;.417;6

———

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Houston 14, L.A. Angels 2

Texas 8, Toronto 5

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ppd.

Detroit 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Seattle 10, Cleveland 0

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 3, 13 innings

Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 10, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 1, 8 innings

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 4

GAMES TODAY

Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-3) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-1), 5:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 1-1), 5:35 p.m.

Boston (Velazquez 0-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-1), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Perez 4-0) at Toronto (Stroman 1-4), 6:07 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 3-2) at Houston (Cole 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

National League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;19;14;.576;—

Atlanta;18;16;.529;1½

New York;16;18;.471;3½

Washington;14;19;.424;5

Miami;9;24;.273;10

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Chicago;19;12;.613;—

St. Louis;20;14;.588;½

Milwaukee;20;16;.556;1½

Pittsburgh;16;15;.516;3

Cincinnati;14;20;.412;6½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Los Angeles;22;14;.611;—

Arizona;20;14;.588;1

San Diego;19;16;.543;2½

Colorado;16;19;.457;5½

San Francisco;15;19;.441;6

———

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 18 innings

Arizona 9, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 3, Miami 1, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 3, 13 innings

Philadelphia 7, Washington 1

Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 8, Arizona 7

San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5

Chicago Cubs 13, St. Louis 5

GAMES TODAY

San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1), 11:35 a.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 1-4) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-0), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-3) at San Diego (Paddack 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Minor Leagues

Pacific Coast

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 8, Omaha 1

Midwest League

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Quad Cities 4, Fort Wayne 3, 11 inn.

Lake County 4, Kane County 0

Great Lakes 4, Wisconsin 1

Burlington 9, West Michigan 5

South Bend 3, Clinton 2

Cedar Rapids 4, Dayton 0

Lansing 7, Beloit 5

College

BIG TEN

UC Irvine 15, Iowa 4

Michigan State 7, Purdue 4

Minnesota 11-3, Ohio State 2-2

Indiana 9, Illinois 2

Northwestern 10, Nebraska 2

IOWA COLLEGES 

Monmouth 5-9, Grinnell 3-15

Cornell 6-7, Illinois College 5-9

Linescore

IRVINE 15, IOWA 4

Irvine;011;191;011 -- 15;17;0

Iowa;100;000;120 -- 4;13;1

Rashi, Riddle (6), Akamatsu (7), Garcia (8), Johnston (9) and Mazur. Judkins, Davitt (5), Ritter (5), Hoffman (5), Foster (6), Ketelsen (6), Irvine (8), Wallace (9) and Martin, McCleary. WP -- Rashi (4-0). LP -- Judkins (4-6). 2B -- Lewis 2, Castro, Mazur, Ireland (UCI), Norman (Iowa). HRs -- Zickefoose, Castro, Filia (UCI).

Records: UC-Irvine 29-13, Iowa 29-17.

