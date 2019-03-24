MLB
Regular season
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Games Thursday
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 2:37 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 3:15 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 6:10 p.m.
Games Friday
Detroit at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Games Thursday
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Games Friday
Colorado at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Preseason
LATE SATURDAY RESULT
Colorado 11, Chicago Cubs 6
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington (ss) 4
Detroit 18, Toronto 6
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 3
St. Louis 2, Miami 1
Philadelphia 11, Baltimore (ss) 4
Houston 5, Washington (ss) 3
Pittsburgh 1, Baltimore (ss) 1
Nashville 4, Texas (ss) 3
Colorado 4, Cincinnati 3
Kansas City 3, Texas (ss) 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 3
Chicago Cubs 24, San Diego 6
Milwaukee 3, Arizona 2
Atlanta 4, Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 5, San Francisco 0
L.A. Angels 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
College
BIG TEN
Indiana 7, Iowa 1
NORTHERN SUN
Northern St. 14, Upper Iowa 6
Wayne St. 4, Minn.-Duluth 3
Minn.-Crookston 5-14, Concordia-St. Paul 4-2
St. Cloud St. 12, Sioux Falls 1
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 9, Dubuque 6
St. John's (Minn.) 2, Luther 1
Neb. Wesleyan 5, Loras 3
IOWA COLLEGE
Cornell 14, Dominican 4, 8 innings
Grinnell 7-5, Oberlin 2-13
Linescores
INDIANA 7, IOWA 1
Iowa;001;000;000 -- 1;9;3
Indiana;020;110;03x -- 7;9;4
Judkins, Hoffman (7), Leonard (8) and Martin. Saalfrank, Bierman (3), Krueger (5), Manous (7), Lloyd (9) and Fineman. WP -- Bierman (2-0). LP -- Judkins (2-2). 2B -- Wallace (Iowa), Kaletha (Ind). HR -- Dunham (Ind), Richardson (Ind).
Records: Iowa 11-10, 0-3. Indiana 15-8, 3-0.
NORTHERN ST. 14, UPPER IOWA 6
Northern St.;002;000;660 -- 14;15;2
Upper Iowa;100;400;001 -- 6;9;2
Conklin, Farmer (4), Hunziker (5), Stubbs (5), Poldberg (8) and Stilson. Lacey, Webber (7), Lieb (7), Kray (7), DeWulf (8), Wolfe (8), Rice (8), Glick (9) and Scieszinski. WP -- Stubbs (2-0). LP -- Webber (0-1). 2B -- Barreneche (NS), Adams (NS), Cain (UIU), Thode (UIU). 3B -- Houts (NS). HR -- Houts (NS).
Records: Upper Iowa 6-7, 3-5. Northern St. 9-10, 4-4.
WARTBURG 9, DUBUQUE 6
Dubuque;000;005;001 -- 6;8;3
Wartburg;600;002;01x -- 9;10;1
Carlson, Sewruk (1), Rosas (6), Sholty (7), Dunham (8) and Kvenvold. Gotto, Rex (7) and Baumann. WP -- Gotto (1-2). LP -- Carlson (2-3). Sv -- Rex (1). 2B -- Lasswell (Dub), Ramos (Dub), Nunemaker (Wart), Butler (Wart). HR -- Hovick (Wart).
Records: Wartburg 4-10, 2-1. Dubuque 6-4-1, 1-2.
ST. JOHN'S 2, LUTHER 1
Luther;000;100;000 -- 1;7;0
St. John's;100;000;01x -- 2;8;0
Bode, Brinda (8) and Plunkett. Dickmeyer and Roe. WP -- Dickmeyer (3-0). LP -- Bode (1-2). 2B -- McKibben (Luth).
Records: Luther 6-9, St. John's 15-4.
