MLB

Regular season

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Games Thursday

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 2:37 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 3:15 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 6:10 p.m.

Games Friday

Detroit at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Games Thursday

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Games Friday

Colorado at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Preseason

LATE SATURDAY RESULT

Colorado 11, Chicago Cubs 6

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington (ss) 4

Detroit 18, Toronto 6

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 3

St. Louis 2, Miami 1

Philadelphia 11, Baltimore (ss) 4

Houston 5, Washington (ss) 3

Pittsburgh 1, Baltimore (ss) 1

Nashville 4, Texas (ss) 3

Colorado 4, Cincinnati 3

Kansas City 3, Texas (ss) 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 3

Chicago Cubs 24, San Diego 6

Milwaukee 3, Arizona 2

Atlanta 4, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 5, San Francisco 0

L.A. Angels 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

College

BIG TEN

Indiana 7, Iowa 1

NORTHERN SUN

Northern St. 14, Upper Iowa 6

Wayne St. 4, Minn.-Duluth 3

Minn.-Crookston 5-14, Concordia-St. Paul 4-2

St. Cloud St. 12, Sioux Falls 1

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 9, Dubuque 6

St. John's (Minn.) 2, Luther 1

Neb. Wesleyan 5, Loras 3

IOWA COLLEGE

Cornell 14, Dominican 4, 8 innings

Grinnell 7-5, Oberlin 2-13

Linescores

INDIANA 7, IOWA 1

Iowa;001;000;000 -- 1;9;3

Indiana;020;110;03x -- 7;9;4

Judkins, Hoffman (7), Leonard (8) and Martin. Saalfrank, Bierman (3), Krueger (5), Manous (7), Lloyd (9) and Fineman. WP -- Bierman (2-0). LP -- Judkins (2-2). 2B -- Wallace (Iowa), Kaletha (Ind). HR -- Dunham (Ind), Richardson (Ind).

Records: Iowa 11-10, 0-3. Indiana 15-8, 3-0.

NORTHERN ST. 14, UPPER IOWA 6

Northern St.;002;000;660 -- 14;15;2

Upper Iowa;100;400;001 -- 6;9;2

Conklin, Farmer (4), Hunziker (5), Stubbs (5), Poldberg (8) and Stilson. Lacey, Webber (7), Lieb (7), Kray (7), DeWulf (8), Wolfe (8), Rice (8), Glick (9) and Scieszinski. WP -- Stubbs (2-0). LP -- Webber (0-1). 2B -- Barreneche (NS), Adams (NS), Cain (UIU), Thode (UIU). 3B -- Houts (NS). HR -- Houts (NS).

Records: Upper Iowa 6-7, 3-5. Northern St. 9-10, 4-4.

WARTBURG 9, DUBUQUE 6

Dubuque;000;005;001 -- 6;8;3

Wartburg;600;002;01x -- 9;10;1

Carlson, Sewruk (1), Rosas (6), Sholty (7), Dunham (8) and Kvenvold. Gotto, Rex (7) and Baumann. WP -- Gotto (1-2). LP -- Carlson (2-3). Sv -- Rex (1). 2B -- Lasswell (Dub), Ramos (Dub), Nunemaker (Wart), Butler (Wart). HR -- Hovick (Wart).

Records: Wartburg 4-10, 2-1. Dubuque 6-4-1, 1-2.

ST. JOHN'S 2, LUTHER 1

Luther;000;100;000 -- 1;7;0

St. John's;100;000;01x -- 2;8;0

Bode, Brinda (8) and Plunkett. Dickmeyer and Roe. WP -- Dickmeyer (3-0). LP -- Bode (1-2). 2B -- McKibben (Luth).

Records: Luther 6-9, St. John's 15-4.

