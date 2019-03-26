MLB schedule
American League
GAMES THURSDAY
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 2:37 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 3:15 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 6:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Detroit at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
GAMES THURSDAY
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Colorado at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
MLB preseason
(Final)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
;W;L;Pct.
Oakland;14;8;.636
New York;17;10;.630
Kansas City;18;12;.600
Houston;18;12;.600
Cleveland;17;14;.548
Minnesota;14;13;.519
Detroit;15;15;.500
Los Angeles;15;16;.484
Toronto;14;15;.483
Seattle;10;11;.476
Tampa Bay;13;17;.433
Texas;13;17;.433
Boston;12;17;.414
Baltimore;12;17;.414
Chicago;12;17;.414
NATIONAL LEAGUE
;W;L;Pct.
San Diego;18;11;.621
Chicago;19;13;.594
Washington;17;12;.586
Milwaukee;19;14;.576
Miami;15;13;.536
Atlanta;16;16;.500
Pittsburgh;15;15;.500
Philadelphia;14;14;.500
Colorado;14;15;.483
Los Angeles;14;15;.483
New York;13;16;.448
San Francisco;13;16;.448
St. Louis;12;15;.444
Arizona;12;18;.400
Cincinnati;8;19;.296
LATE MONDAY RESULTS
L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 7
San Diego 8, Seattle 0
Oakland 5, San Francisco 4
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 9, Detroit 3
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 5
Colorado 5, Minnesota 5
Texas 5, Cleveland 4
Pittsburgh 5, Houston 1
Chicago Cubs 16, Boston 7
Chicago White Sox 7, Arizona 1
San Diego 1, Seattle 0
Toronto 2, Milwaukee 0
Oakland 4, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 2
College
BIG TEN
Iowa 4, Bradley 2
NORTHERN SUN
Minn. St.-Mankato 8-3, Minn.-Crookston 7-4
AMERICAN RIVERS
Gustavus Adolphus 4-4, Wartburg 3-10
Central 8, Coe 7
Dubuque 8-4, Knox 0-2
Luther 9, Wis.-La Crosse 7
Hamline 7-10, Buena Vista 5-11
Linescores
IOWA 4, BRADLEY 2
Bradley;001;100;000 -- 2;7;1
Iowa;000;000;04x -- 4;7;2
Cook, Moscot (2), Gosswein (4), Schrimmer (5), Olson (7), Denlinger (7), Beer (8) and Rice. Davitt, Hoffman (3), Wallace (4), Leonard (9) and Martin. WP -- Wallace (1-0). LP -- Denlinger (1-1). Sv -- Leonard (5). 2B -- Garon (Brad), Boe (Iow), Fullard (Iowa), Norman (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 12-10, Bradley 11-7.
GUST. ADOLP. 4-4, WARTBURG 3-10
First game
Wartburg;000;300;0 -- 3;5;0
Gust. Adolphus;011;011;x -- 4;6;0
Kilpatrick, M. Milewski (4), Primrose (6), Jeffery (6) and Baumann. Archer, Walsh (5), Rademacher (6) and Mocchi. WP -- Rademacher (2-0). LP -- Primrose (0-1). 2B -- Nunemaker (Wart).
Second game
Wartburg;030;033;1 -- 10;11;0
Gust. Adolphus;000;040;0 -- 4;7;2
Kraus, Hoey (5), Hurd (6), Butler (7) and Baumann. Hutchinson, Garrison (5), Lombard (6), Nordin (7) and Archer. WP -- Kraus (1-0). LP -- Hutchinson (0-1). 2B -- Hovick (Wart), Pengilly (GA). HR -- Azar (GA).
Records: Wartburg 5-11, Gustavus Adolphus 8-4.
LUTHER 9, WIS.-LACROSSE 7
Luther;020;040;120 -- 9;11;2
Wis.-La Crosse;000;202;120 -- 7;13;3
Loch, Colucci (4), Manternach (7), Brinda (7), Cardamon (8) and Plunkett. Mizgalski, McGraw (4), Strzelczyk (5), Willems (6), Pronchinske (9), Witt (9) and J. McClellan, C. McClellan. WP -- Colucci (1-0). LP -- McGraw (0-2). Sv -- Cardamon (1). 2B -- McKibben (Luth), Hingst (Luth), Heili (WL), Youngquist (WL). HR -- Schmitt (WL), Tully (WL).
Records: Luther 7-9, Wis.-La Crosse 2-6.
