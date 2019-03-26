Try 3 months for $3
MLB schedule

American League

GAMES THURSDAY

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 2:37 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 3:15 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 6:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Detroit at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

GAMES THURSDAY

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Colorado at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

MLB preseason

(Final)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

;W;L;Pct.

Oakland;14;8;.636

New York;17;10;.630

Kansas City;18;12;.600

Houston;18;12;.600

Cleveland;17;14;.548

Minnesota;14;13;.519

Detroit;15;15;.500

Los Angeles;15;16;.484

Toronto;14;15;.483

Seattle;10;11;.476

Tampa Bay;13;17;.433

Texas;13;17;.433

Boston;12;17;.414

Baltimore;12;17;.414

Chicago;12;17;.414

NATIONAL LEAGUE

;W;L;Pct.

San Diego;18;11;.621

Chicago;19;13;.594

Washington;17;12;.586

Milwaukee;19;14;.576

Miami;15;13;.536

Atlanta;16;16;.500

Pittsburgh;15;15;.500

Philadelphia;14;14;.500

Colorado;14;15;.483

Los Angeles;14;15;.483

New York;13;16;.448

San Francisco;13;16;.448

St. Louis;12;15;.444

Arizona;12;18;.400

Cincinnati;8;19;.296

LATE MONDAY RESULTS

L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 7

San Diego 8, Seattle 0

Oakland 5, San Francisco 4

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 9, Detroit 3

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 5

Colorado 5, Minnesota 5

Texas 5, Cleveland 4

Pittsburgh 5, Houston 1

Chicago Cubs 16, Boston 7

Chicago White Sox 7, Arizona 1

San Diego 1, Seattle 0

Toronto 2, Milwaukee 0

Oakland 4, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 2

College

BIG TEN

Iowa 4, Bradley 2

NORTHERN SUN

Minn. St.-Mankato 8-3, Minn.-Crookston 7-4

AMERICAN RIVERS

Gustavus Adolphus 4-4, Wartburg 3-10

Central 8, Coe 7

Dubuque 8-4, Knox 0-2

Luther 9, Wis.-La Crosse 7

Hamline 7-10, Buena Vista 5-11

Linescores

IOWA 4, BRADLEY 2

Bradley;001;100;000 -- 2;7;1

Iowa;000;000;04x -- 4;7;2

Cook, Moscot (2), Gosswein (4), Schrimmer (5), Olson (7), Denlinger (7), Beer (8) and Rice. Davitt, Hoffman (3), Wallace (4), Leonard (9) and Martin. WP -- Wallace (1-0). LP -- Denlinger (1-1). Sv -- Leonard (5). 2B -- Garon (Brad), Boe (Iow), Fullard (Iowa), Norman (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 12-10, Bradley 11-7.

GUST. ADOLP. 4-4, WARTBURG 3-10

First game

Wartburg;000;300;0 -- 3;5;0

Gust. Adolphus;011;011;x -- 4;6;0

Kilpatrick, M. Milewski (4), Primrose (6), Jeffery (6) and Baumann. Archer, Walsh (5), Rademacher (6) and Mocchi. WP -- Rademacher (2-0). LP -- Primrose (0-1). 2B -- Nunemaker (Wart).

Second game

Wartburg;030;033;1 -- 10;11;0

Gust. Adolphus;000;040;0 -- 4;7;2

Kraus, Hoey (5), Hurd (6), Butler (7) and Baumann. Hutchinson, Garrison (5), Lombard (6), Nordin (7) and Archer. WP -- Kraus (1-0). LP -- Hutchinson (0-1). 2B -- Hovick (Wart), Pengilly (GA). HR -- Azar (GA).

Records: Wartburg 5-11, Gustavus Adolphus 8-4.

LUTHER 9, WIS.-LACROSSE 7

Luther;020;040;120 -- 9;11;2

Wis.-La Crosse;000;202;120 -- 7;13;3

Loch, Colucci (4), Manternach (7), Brinda (7), Cardamon (8) and Plunkett. Mizgalski, McGraw (4), Strzelczyk (5), Willems (6), Pronchinske (9), Witt (9) and J. McClellan, C. McClellan. WP -- Colucci (1-0). LP -- McGraw (0-2). Sv -- Cardamon (1). 2B -- McKibben (Luth), Hingst (Luth), Heili (WL), Youngquist (WL). HR -- Schmitt (WL), Tully (WL).

Records: Luther 7-9, Wis.-La Crosse 2-6.

