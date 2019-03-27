Try 3 months for $3
MLB schedule

American League

GAMES TODAY

Baltimore (Cashner 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 12:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at Toronto (Stroman 0-0), 2:37 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cahill 0-0) at Oakland (Fiers 0-1), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 0-0) at Minnesota (Berrios 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 3:15 p.m.

Boston (Sale 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Detroit at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Milwaukee (Chacin 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-0) at San Diego (Lauer 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Colorado at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

College

NORTHERN SUN

St. Cloud St. 19-13, Upper Iowa 0-5

Wayne St. 5-7, U-Mary 2-6

Minot St. 5-5, Winona St. 2-4

Northern St. 6-13, Augustana 5-3

Bemidji St. 6-1, Concordia-St. Paul 4-9

SW Minnesota St. 13, Sioux Falls 4

AMERICAN RIVERS

Simpson 5-6, Cornell 3-9

Linescores

ST. CLOUD ST. 19-13, UPPER IA. 0-5

First game

St. Cloud St.;221;(11)12;0 -- 19;18;1

Upper Iowa;000;000;0 -- 0;4;5

Giese, Ahern (5), Siggelkow (6), Iten (7) and Shahidi, Von Wald. Morales, DeWulf (4), Wolfe (4), Glass (4), Glick (6) and Scieszinski. WP -- Giese (2-1). LP -- Morales (2-2). 2B -- Meyer (SCS), Mallek (SCS), Shahidi (SCS), Harris (SCS), Ibarra (SCS). HR -- Meyer (SCS), Hammann (SCS).

Second game

St. Cloud St.;002;122;501 -- 13;13;2

Upper Iowa;100;110;002 -- 5;10;4

Osberberg, Ahern (5), Butler (7), Wesely (9), Haskamp (9) and Shahidi, Van Wald. Rice, Lieb (5), Kray (6), Webber (7), Harsh (8), Tully (9), Taviani (9) and Routhieaux. WP -- Ahern (2-1). LP -- Rice (0-1). 2B -- Gaskins (SCS), Hammann (SCS), Salato (UIU), Cain (UIU). HR -- Mallek (SCS), Kulick (UIU).

Records: Upper Iowa 6-9, 3-7. St. Cloud St. 21-3, 9-1.

