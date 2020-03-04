Baseball: MLB preseason

MLB preseason
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Miami (ss) 2, Houston 1
Detroit 13, Boston 9
Baltimore 5, Miami (ss) 3
Philadelphia (ss) 9, Pittsburgh (ss) 7
Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 5
Atlanta 9, Pittsburgh (ss) 7
N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 1
Texas 7, Colorado 4
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 6
Chicago White Sox 5, Milwaukee 1
Kansas City 9, San Diego 7
L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 0
Cleveland 6, Arizona 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia (ss) 2
Tags
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today