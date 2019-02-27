Try 3 months for $3
MLB preseason

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore 7, Boston (ss) 6

Washington 14, Houston 8

Toronto 2, Pittsburgh 1

Detroit 10, N.Y. Yankees 4

Atlanta 4, St. Louis 0

Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 5, Boston (ss) 4

N.Y. Mets 14, Miami 6

San Francisco 15, Kansas City 2

Cincinnati 11, Chicago White Sox 4

Cleveland (ss) 6, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Texas 5

Cleveland (ss) 6, Seattle 5

L.A. Angels 9, Colorado 7

Arizona 5, San Diego 5

