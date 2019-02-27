MLB preseason
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore 7, Boston (ss) 6
Washington 14, Houston 8
Toronto 2, Pittsburgh 1
Detroit 10, N.Y. Yankees 4
Atlanta 4, St. Louis 0
Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 2
Tampa Bay 5, Boston (ss) 4
N.Y. Mets 14, Miami 6
San Francisco 15, Kansas City 2
Cincinnati 11, Chicago White Sox 4
Cleveland (ss) 6, Milwaukee 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 3
Chicago Cubs 9, Texas 5
Cleveland (ss) 6, Seattle 5
L.A. Angels 9, Colorado 7
Arizona 5, San Diego 5
