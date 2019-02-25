MLB preseason
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Miami 5, Tampa Bay 2
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 3
Atlanta 9, Washington 4
Minnesota 7, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Houston 3
Philadelphia 12, Detroit (ss) 7
Detroit 3, St. Louis 3
Colorado 12, Kansas City 5
Texas 11, Cleveland 5
Chicago White Sox 4, San Francisco 4
L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago Cubs (ss) 2
Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 4
Arizona 4, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 4, Milwaukee 3
Seattle 11, Cincinnati 3
College
NORTHERN SUN
St. Cloud St. 5, Wis.-Parkside 2
Missouri S&T 9, St. Cloud St. 3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.