Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art baseball

MLB preseason

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Miami 5, Tampa Bay 2

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 3

Atlanta 9, Washington 4

Minnesota 7, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Houston 3

Philadelphia 12, Detroit (ss) 7

Detroit 3, St. Louis 3

Colorado 12, Kansas City 5

Texas 11, Cleveland 5

Chicago White Sox 4, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago Cubs (ss) 2

Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 4

Arizona 4, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 4, Milwaukee 3

Seattle 11, Cincinnati 3

College

NORTHERN SUN

St. Cloud St. 5, Wis.-Parkside 2

Missouri S&T 9, St. Cloud St. 3

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments