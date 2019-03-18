MLB preseason
AMERICAN LEAGUE
;W;L;Pct.
New York;14;6;.700
Oakland;11;8;.579
Minnesota;13;10;.565
Houston;13;10;.565
Cleveland;12;10;.545
Baltimore;12;11;.522
Kansas City;13;12;.520
Los Angeles;11;11;.500
Toronto;11;11;.500
Seattle;8;8;.500
Detroit;11;12;.478
Tampa Bay;10;12;.455
Texas;10;12;.455
Boston;8;15;.348
Chicago;7;14;.333
NATIONAL LEAGUE
;W;L;Pct.
San Diego;14;8;.636
Miami;14;10;.583
Chicago;14;10;.583
Washington;14;10;.583
Los Angeles;12;10;.545
Milwaukee;13;11;.542
Philadelphia;11;11;.500
Colorado;11;12;.478
Atlanta;11;13;.458
San Francisco;10;12;.455
Pittsburgh;10;12;.455
Arizona;10;12;.455
St. Louis;9;13;.409
New York;9;14;.391
Cincinnati;6;12;.333
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Seattle 6, Yomiuri 5
Baltimore 14, Detroit (ss) 1
Minnesota 4, Boston 1
Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 2
Miami 7, Washington (ss) 1
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1
Toronto 3, Detroit (ss) 2
Washington (ss) 6, N.Y. Mets 5
San Diego 3, Cleveland 1
San Francisco 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Colorado 6, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Atlanta 4
Texas 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Regular season
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Game Wednesday
Seattle vs. Oakland at Tokyo, 4:35 a.m.
Game Thursday
Seattle vs. Oakland at Tokyo, 4:35 a.m.
College
NORTHERN SUN
Minn. St.-Mankato 10-2, St. Cloud St. 5-8
Minn.-Crookston 8, Wayne St. 7
U-Mary 4-4, Sioux Falls 3-1
AMERICAN RIVERS
Macalester 7, Buena Vista 5
Central 11-13, Crown 4-0
IOWA COLLEGE
Tufts 8, Grinnell 0
