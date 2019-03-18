Try 3 months for $3
MLB preseason

AMERICAN LEAGUE

;W;L;Pct.

New York;14;6;.700

Oakland;11;8;.579

Minnesota;13;10;.565

Houston;13;10;.565

Cleveland;12;10;.545

Baltimore;12;11;.522

Kansas City;13;12;.520

Los Angeles;11;11;.500

Toronto;11;11;.500

Seattle;8;8;.500

Detroit;11;12;.478

Tampa Bay;10;12;.455

Texas;10;12;.455

Boston;8;15;.348

Chicago;7;14;.333

NATIONAL LEAGUE

;W;L;Pct.

San Diego;14;8;.636

Miami;14;10;.583

Chicago;14;10;.583

Washington;14;10;.583

Los Angeles;12;10;.545

Milwaukee;13;11;.542

Philadelphia;11;11;.500

Colorado;11;12;.478

Atlanta;11;13;.458

San Francisco;10;12;.455

Pittsburgh;10;12;.455

Arizona;10;12;.455

St. Louis;9;13;.409

New York;9;14;.391

Cincinnati;6;12;.333

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Seattle 6, Yomiuri 5

Baltimore 14, Detroit (ss) 1

Minnesota 4, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 2

Miami 7, Washington (ss) 1

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1

Toronto 3, Detroit (ss) 2

Washington (ss) 6, N.Y. Mets 5

San Diego 3, Cleveland 1

San Francisco 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Colorado 6, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Atlanta 4

Texas 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Regular season

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Game Wednesday

Seattle vs. Oakland at Tokyo, 4:35 a.m.

Game Thursday

Seattle vs. Oakland at Tokyo, 4:35 a.m.

College

NORTHERN SUN

Minn. St.-Mankato 10-2, St. Cloud St. 5-8

Minn.-Crookston 8, Wayne St. 7

U-Mary 4-4, Sioux Falls 3-1

AMERICAN RIVERS

Macalester 7, Buena Vista 5

Central 11-13, Crown 4-0

IOWA COLLEGE

Tufts 8, Grinnell 0

