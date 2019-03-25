Try 3 months for $3
MLB preseason

AMERICAN LEAGUE

;W;L;Pct.

New York;17;10;.630

Houston;18;11;.621

Kansas City;18;12;.600

Oakland;12;8;.600

Cleveland;17;13;.567

Minnesota;14;13;.519

Los Angeles;15;14;.517

Detroit;15;14;.517

Seattle;10;10;.500

Toronto;13;15;.464

Boston;12;16;.429

Texas;12;17;.414

Baltimore;12;17;.414

Tampa Bay;12;17;.414

Chicago;11;17;.393

NATIONAL LEAGUE

;W;L;Pct.

San Diego;17;11;.607

Milwaukee;19;13;.594

Washington;17;12;.586

Chicago;18;13;.581

Miami;15;13;.536

Philadelphia;14;14;.500

Atlanta;15;16;.484

Pittsburgh;14;15;.483

Colorado;14;15;.483

San Francisco;13;14;.481

New York;13;16;.448

St. Louis;12;15;.444

Los Angeles;12;15;.444

Arizona;12;17;.414

Cincinnati;8;18;.308

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Rochester 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 7

Detroit 9, Tigers Futures 1

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2

Albuquerque 7, Colorado 3

Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Omaha 3, Kansas City 2

Milwaukee 10, Toronto 5

Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 5

St. Louis 6, Memphis 3

Cleveland 10, Texas 1

Houston 12, Pittsburgh 9

Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Arizona 3

San Diego 8, Seattle 0

Oakland at. San Francisco, late

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, late

College

NORTHERN SUN

Minn.-Crookston 4, Concordia-St. Paul 3

AMERICAN RIVERS

Loras 7-8, Neb. Wesleyan 2-2

