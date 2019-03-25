MLB preseason
AMERICAN LEAGUE
;W;L;Pct.
New York;17;10;.630
Houston;18;11;.621
Kansas City;18;12;.600
Oakland;12;8;.600
Cleveland;17;13;.567
Minnesota;14;13;.519
Los Angeles;15;14;.517
Detroit;15;14;.517
Seattle;10;10;.500
Toronto;13;15;.464
Boston;12;16;.429
Texas;12;17;.414
Baltimore;12;17;.414
Tampa Bay;12;17;.414
Chicago;11;17;.393
NATIONAL LEAGUE
;W;L;Pct.
San Diego;17;11;.607
Milwaukee;19;13;.594
Washington;17;12;.586
Chicago;18;13;.581
Miami;15;13;.536
Philadelphia;14;14;.500
Atlanta;15;16;.484
Pittsburgh;14;15;.483
Colorado;14;15;.483
San Francisco;13;14;.481
New York;13;16;.448
St. Louis;12;15;.444
Los Angeles;12;15;.444
Arizona;12;17;.414
Cincinnati;8;18;.308
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Rochester 5, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 7
Detroit 9, Tigers Futures 1
Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2
Albuquerque 7, Colorado 3
Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Omaha 3, Kansas City 2
Milwaukee 10, Toronto 5
Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 5
St. Louis 6, Memphis 3
Cleveland 10, Texas 1
Houston 12, Pittsburgh 9
Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Arizona 3
San Diego 8, Seattle 0
Oakland at. San Francisco, late
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, late
College
NORTHERN SUN
Minn.-Crookston 4, Concordia-St. Paul 3
AMERICAN RIVERS
Loras 7-8, Neb. Wesleyan 2-2
