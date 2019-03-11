Try 3 months for $3
Clip art baseball

MLB preseason

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 3, Minnesota 0

Houston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 3, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 8, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 5

L.A. Angels 12, Texas (ss) 11

San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Colorado 6, Oakland 3

Kansas City (ss) 5, Seattle 1

Texas (ss) 6, Kansas City (ss) 2

College

NORTHERN SUN

Arizona Christian 10 Bemidji St. 1

Ottawa 6, Bemidji St. 0

Wayne St. 6, Winona St. 3

Sioux Falls 13-8, Notre Dame (Ohio) 0-5

SW Minnesota St. 6, Dordt 3

West Chester 8, Minn.-Duluth 2

Minot St. 11, Northwestern (Iowa) 2

Augustana 20, Northwood (Mich.) 14

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 3-5, Husson (Maine) 0-3

Simpson 11, Curry 10

Keystone 12, Loras 11

Dubuque 19, Bethany Lutheran 8

IOWA COLLEGE

Greenville 6, Cornell 5

