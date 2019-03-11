MLB preseason
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 2
Detroit 3, Minnesota 0
Houston 6, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 3, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 8, Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 5
L.A. Angels 12, Texas (ss) 11
San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 5
Colorado 6, Oakland 3
Kansas City (ss) 5, Seattle 1
Texas (ss) 6, Kansas City (ss) 2
College
NORTHERN SUN
Arizona Christian 10 Bemidji St. 1
Ottawa 6, Bemidji St. 0
Wayne St. 6, Winona St. 3
Sioux Falls 13-8, Notre Dame (Ohio) 0-5
SW Minnesota St. 6, Dordt 3
West Chester 8, Minn.-Duluth 2
Minot St. 11, Northwestern (Iowa) 2
Augustana 20, Northwood (Mich.) 14
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 3-5, Husson (Maine) 0-3
Simpson 11, Curry 10
Keystone 12, Loras 11
Dubuque 19, Bethany Lutheran 8
IOWA COLLEGE
Greenville 6, Cornell 5
