MLB preseason
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
AMERICAN LEAGUE
;W;L;Pct.
New York;9;6;.600
Kansas City;11;8;.579
Toronto;9;7;.563
Cleveland;9;7;.563
Oakland;10;8;.556
Los Angeles;10;8;.556
Minnesota;9;8;.529
Houston;9;8;.529
Baltimore;9;8;.529
Tampa Bay;9;9;.500
Detroit;9;9;.500
Seattle;7;8;.467
Chicago;6;10;.375
Texas;6;10;.375
Boston;6;11;.353
NATIONAL LEAGUE
;W;L;Pct.
San Diego;10;5;.667
Atlanta;11;7;.611
Chicago;11;8;.579
Philadelphia;9;7;.563
Los Angeles;9;7;.563
Washington;9;8;.529
Milwaukee;10;9;.526
Arizona;8;8;.500
New York;8;10;.444
Miami;8;10;.444
St. Louis;7;9;.438
San Francisco;7;10;.412
Colorado;7;10;.412
Pittsburgh;7;11;.389
Cincinnati;5;10;.333
Detroit 4, Boston 3
Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 1
Minnesota 10, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 5, St. Louis 0
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1
Washington 5, Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 7
Cincinnati (ss) 12, Chicago Cubs 3
San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2
Seattle at Chicago White Sox (ss), cancelled
Chicago White Sox (ss) at Kansas City, cancelled
San Diego (ss) at Cincinnati (ss), cancelled
Oakland at San Diego (ss), cancelled
Texas at Arizona, cancelled
College
BIG TEN
Ill.-Chicago at Iowa, ccd.
NORTHERN SUN
Northwood 5, Sioux Falls 3
Wayne St. (Mich.) 4, Augustana 2
Florida Tech 8, Winona St. 2
Minn.-Duluth 5-9, Notre Dame (Ohio) 3-1
Mount Marty vs. SW Minnesota St., ccd.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 14, Mount St. Joseph's (Ohio) 1
Greenville 5, Loras 5
New Jersey City 11, Simpson 6
Salem St. vs. Neb. Wesleyan (DH), ccd.
Carroll vs. Dubuque, ccd.
