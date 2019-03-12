Try 3 months for $3
Clip art baseball

MLB preseason

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

AMERICAN LEAGUE

;W;L;Pct.

New York;9;6;.600

Kansas City;11;8;.579

Toronto;9;7;.563

Cleveland;9;7;.563

Oakland;10;8;.556

Los Angeles;10;8;.556

Minnesota;9;8;.529

Houston;9;8;.529

Baltimore;9;8;.529

Tampa Bay;9;9;.500

Detroit;9;9;.500

Seattle;7;8;.467

Chicago;6;10;.375

Texas;6;10;.375

Boston;6;11;.353

NATIONAL LEAGUE

;W;L;Pct.

San Diego;10;5;.667

Atlanta;11;7;.611

Chicago;11;8;.579

Philadelphia;9;7;.563

Los Angeles;9;7;.563

Washington;9;8;.529

Milwaukee;10;9;.526

Arizona;8;8;.500

New York;8;10;.444

Miami;8;10;.444

St. Louis;7;9;.438

San Francisco;7;10;.412

Colorado;7;10;.412

Pittsburgh;7;11;.389

Cincinnati;5;10;.333

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 4, Boston 3

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 1

Minnesota 10, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 5, St. Louis 0

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1

Washington 5, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 7

Cincinnati (ss) 12, Chicago Cubs 3

San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2

Seattle at Chicago White Sox (ss), cancelled

Chicago White Sox (ss) at Kansas City, cancelled

San Diego (ss) at Cincinnati (ss), cancelled

Oakland at San Diego (ss), cancelled

Texas at Arizona, cancelled

College

BIG TEN

Ill.-Chicago at Iowa, ccd.

NORTHERN SUN

Northwood 5, Sioux Falls 3

Wayne St. (Mich.) 4, Augustana 2

Florida Tech 8, Winona St. 2

Minn.-Duluth 5-9, Notre Dame (Ohio) 3-1

Mount Marty vs. SW Minnesota St., ccd.

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 14, Mount St. Joseph's (Ohio) 1

Greenville 5, Loras 5

New Jersey City 11, Simpson 6

Salem St. vs. Neb. Wesleyan (DH), ccd.

Carroll vs. Dubuque, ccd.

