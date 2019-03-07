MLB preseason
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota 12, Boston 1
Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 4
Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia (ss) 0
Houston 4, Miami 1
Philadelphia (ss) 3, Detroit 1
Kansas City 8, L.A. Angels (ss) 7
Colorado 7, Chicago Cubs 5
Chicago White Sox 9, Milwaukee 5
Cleveland 4, Arizona 3
San Diego 11, Texas 8
L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels (ss) 2
Seattle 11, Cincinnati 3
Oakland 5, San Francisco 1
College
NORTHERN SUN
Minn. St.-Mankato 11, West Virginia Wesleyan 4
Wayne St. 13-6, Mount Marty 1-2
Ashland (Ohio) 4, Augustana 3
Minn.-Crookston 8, Univ. of the Sciences 3
St. Cloud St. 17, Bemidji St. 3
Cedarville 12, Northern St. 9
Concordia-St. Paul 3, SW Minnesota St. 1
Winona St. 9, Tiffin (Ohio) 8
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 4, Mitchell 3, 11 innings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.