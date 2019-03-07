Try 3 months for $3
MLB preseason

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota 12, Boston 1

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 4

Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia (ss) 0

Houston 4, Miami 1

Philadelphia (ss) 3, Detroit 1

Kansas City 8, L.A. Angels (ss) 7

Colorado 7, Chicago Cubs 5

Chicago White Sox 9, Milwaukee 5

Cleveland 4, Arizona 3

San Diego 11, Texas 8

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels (ss) 2

Seattle 11, Cincinnati 3

Oakland 5, San Francisco 1

College

NORTHERN SUN

Minn. St.-Mankato 11, West Virginia Wesleyan 4

Wayne St. 13-6, Mount Marty 1-2

Ashland (Ohio) 4, Augustana 3

Minn.-Crookston 8, Univ. of the Sciences 3

St. Cloud St. 17, Bemidji St. 3

Cedarville 12, Northern St. 9

Concordia-St. Paul 3, SW Minnesota St. 1

Winona St. 9, Tiffin (Ohio) 8

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 4, Mitchell 3, 11 innings

