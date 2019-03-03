MLB preseason
AMERICAN LEAGUE
;W;L;Pct.
Los Angeles;7;3;.700
Seattle;6;3;.667
Baltimore;5;3;.625
Kansas City;6;4;.600
Tampa Bay;6;5;.545
Minnesota;5;5;.500
Detroit;5;5;.500
New York;4;4;.500
Houston;4;4;.500
Cleveland;4;5;.444
Boston;4;5;.444
Oakland;4;6;.400
Texas;3;5;.375
Chicago;3;6;.333
Toronto;2;6;.250
NATIONAL LEAGUE
;W;L;Pct.
Philadelphia;6;2;.750
Washington;6;3;.667
San Diego;5;3;.625
Arizona;5;3;.625
Chicago;6;4;.600
New York;5;4;.556
Los Angeles;5;4;.556
Atlanta;5;4;.556
San Francisco;4;4;.500
Pittsburgh;4;5;.444
St. Louis;3;4;.429
Colorado;3;5;.375
Cincinnati;3;5;.375
Milwaukee;3;7;.300
Miami;2;7;.222
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 9, Minnesota (ss) 7
Washington 4, Houston 2
Tampa Bay 10, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 6, Miami 5
N.Y. Yankees (ss) 7, Detroit (ss) 1
Philadelphia 3, Minnesota (ss) 3, tie
N.Y. Mets 10, St. Louis 8
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees (ss) 2
Baltimore 7, Detroit (ss) 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Texas (ss) 3
Chicago Cubs 13, Chicago White Sox 4
Kansas City 13, Cleveland 7
Texas (ss) 11, San Diego 3
Cincinnati 11, Milwaukee 5
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Colorado 9, San Francisco 3
College
NORTHERN SUN
Upper Iowa at Truman St. (DH), ccd.
Grand Valley St. 16, Minn. St.-Mankato 6
Findlay 6-2, Northern St. 2-10
Dakota Wesleyan 7-0, Concordia-St. Paul 0-6
Embry Riddle 19, Minn.-Crookston 4
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 22, DeSales 11
Coe 9, PSU-Brandywine 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.