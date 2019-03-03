Try 3 months for $3
MLB preseason

AMERICAN LEAGUE

;W;L;Pct.

Los Angeles;7;3;.700

Seattle;6;3;.667

Baltimore;5;3;.625

Kansas City;6;4;.600

Tampa Bay;6;5;.545

Minnesota;5;5;.500

Detroit;5;5;.500

New York;4;4;.500

Houston;4;4;.500

Cleveland;4;5;.444

Boston;4;5;.444

Oakland;4;6;.400

Texas;3;5;.375

Chicago;3;6;.333

Toronto;2;6;.250

NATIONAL LEAGUE

;W;L;Pct.

Philadelphia;6;2;.750

Washington;6;3;.667

San Diego;5;3;.625

Arizona;5;3;.625

Chicago;6;4;.600

New York;5;4;.556

Los Angeles;5;4;.556

Atlanta;5;4;.556

San Francisco;4;4;.500

Pittsburgh;4;5;.444

St. Louis;3;4;.429

Colorado;3;5;.375

Cincinnati;3;5;.375

Milwaukee;3;7;.300

Miami;2;7;.222

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 9, Minnesota (ss) 7

Washington 4, Houston 2

Tampa Bay 10, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 6, Miami 5

N.Y. Yankees (ss) 7, Detroit (ss) 1

Philadelphia 3, Minnesota (ss) 3, tie

N.Y. Mets 10, St. Louis 8

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees (ss) 2

Baltimore 7, Detroit (ss) 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Texas (ss) 3

Chicago Cubs 13, Chicago White Sox 4

Kansas City 13, Cleveland 7

Texas (ss) 11, San Diego 3

Cincinnati 11, Milwaukee 5

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Colorado 9, San Francisco 3

College

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa at Truman St. (DH), ccd.

Grand Valley St. 16, Minn. St.-Mankato 6

Findlay 6-2, Northern St. 2-10

Dakota Wesleyan 7-0, Concordia-St. Paul 0-6

Embry Riddle 19, Minn.-Crookston 4

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 22, DeSales 11

Coe 9, PSU-Brandywine 0

