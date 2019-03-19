Try 3 months for $3
MLB

Preseason

AMERICAN LEAGUE

;W;L;Pct.

New York;15;6;.714

Oakland;11;8;.579

Minnesota;13;10;.565

Houston;13;10;.565

Cleveland;13;10;.565

Kansas City;14;12;.538

Baltimore;12;11;.522

Los Angeles;12;11;.522

Toronto;11;11;.500

Texas;11;12;.478

Seattle;8;9;.471

Detroit;11;13;.458

Tampa Bay;10;13;.435

Boston;8;15;.348

Chicago;7;15;.318

NATIONAL LEAGUE

;W;L;Pct.

San Diego;15;8;.652

Washington;15;10;.600

Miami;14;10;.583

Chicago;15;11;.577

Los Angeles;12;11;.522

Milwaukee;13;12;.520

Philadelphia;11;11;.500

Pittsburgh;11;12;.478

Colorado;11;13;.458

San Francisco;10;12;.455

Atlanta;11;14;.440

Arizona;10;13;.435

St. Louis;9;13;.409

New York;9;14;.391

Cincinnati;7;12;.368

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 2

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 4

Texas 3, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Kansas City 8, Chicago Cubs (ss) 6

L.A. Angels 9, Colorado 7

San Diego 4, Arizona 3

Cleveland 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Toronto at Boston, ccd.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, ccd.

Minnesota at Baltimore, ccd.

Philadelphia at Houston, ccd.

Regular season

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Game today

Seattle vs. Oakland at Tokyo, 4:35 a.m.

Game Thursday

Seattle vs. Oakland at Tokyo, 4:35 a.m.

College

BIG TEN

Iowa 7, Simpson 2

AMERICAN RIVERS

Buena Vista 5, St. John's (Minn.) 4

Linescores

IOWA 7, SIMPSON 2

Simpson;001;001;000 -- 2;1;0

Iowa;040;001;02x -- 7;9;0

Liston, Werner (2), Jansen (8) and Breitbarth. Nettleton, Ketelsen (4), Hoffman (6), Ritter (8), Shimp (8), Irvine (9) and McCleary, Martin. WP -- Hoffman (3-1). LP -- Liston (0-1). 2B -- Norman (Iowa), Fullard (Iowa), Sosa (Iowa). 3B -- Sosa (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 10-7, Simpson 6-2.

