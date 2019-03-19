MLB
Preseason
AMERICAN LEAGUE
;W;L;Pct.
New York;15;6;.714
Oakland;11;8;.579
Minnesota;13;10;.565
Houston;13;10;.565
Cleveland;13;10;.565
Kansas City;14;12;.538
Baltimore;12;11;.522
Los Angeles;12;11;.522
Toronto;11;11;.500
Texas;11;12;.478
Seattle;8;9;.471
Detroit;11;13;.458
Tampa Bay;10;13;.435
Boston;8;15;.348
Chicago;7;15;.318
NATIONAL LEAGUE
;W;L;Pct.
San Diego;15;8;.652
Washington;15;10;.600
Miami;14;10;.583
Chicago;15;11;.577
Los Angeles;12;11;.522
Milwaukee;13;12;.520
Philadelphia;11;11;.500
Pittsburgh;11;12;.478
Colorado;11;13;.458
San Francisco;10;12;.455
Atlanta;11;14;.440
Arizona;10;13;.435
St. Louis;9;13;.409
New York;9;14;.391
Cincinnati;7;12;.368
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 2
Washington 3, Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 4
Texas 3, Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Kansas City 8, Chicago Cubs (ss) 6
L.A. Angels 9, Colorado 7
San Diego 4, Arizona 3
Cleveland 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Toronto at Boston, ccd.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, ccd.
Minnesota at Baltimore, ccd.
Philadelphia at Houston, ccd.
Regular season
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Game today
Seattle vs. Oakland at Tokyo, 4:35 a.m.
Game Thursday
Seattle vs. Oakland at Tokyo, 4:35 a.m.
College
BIG TEN
Iowa 7, Simpson 2
AMERICAN RIVERS
Buena Vista 5, St. John's (Minn.) 4
Linescores
IOWA 7, SIMPSON 2
Simpson;001;001;000 -- 2;1;0
Iowa;040;001;02x -- 7;9;0
Liston, Werner (2), Jansen (8) and Breitbarth. Nettleton, Ketelsen (4), Hoffman (6), Ritter (8), Shimp (8), Irvine (9) and McCleary, Martin. WP -- Hoffman (3-1). LP -- Liston (0-1). 2B -- Norman (Iowa), Fullard (Iowa), Sosa (Iowa). 3B -- Sosa (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 10-7, Simpson 6-2.
