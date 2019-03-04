Try 3 months for $3
MLB preseason

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Houston (ss) 4, Atlanta 3

Baltimore 9, Minnesota 4

Miami 9, Washington 8

N.Y. Mets (ss) 7, Houston (ss) 4

Detroit 9, St. Louis 5

Boston 9, N.Y. Mets (ss) 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati (ss) 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 2

Colorado 4, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 6

San Diego 8, Cleveland 0

Cincinnati (ss) 3, Arizona 3

College

NORTHERN SUN

Minn.-Crookston 2, Walsh (Ohio) 0

Tiffin 12, Northern St. 11

Minn. St.-Mankato 10, Florida Southern 7

St. Cloud St. 11, Concordia (Neb.) 8

Concordia-St. Paul 6, Concordia (Neb.) 3

AMERICAN RIVERS

John Carroll 3, Wartburg 2

Coe 4-4, Ohio Northern 3-3, both games 8 innings

Linescore

JOHN CARROLL 3, WARTBURG 2

John Carroll;000;001;200 -- 3;6;2

Wartburg;000;010;010 -- 2;7;1

Midea, Bennett (8) and Charpentier. Milewski, Eybers (8) and Baumann. WP -- Midea. LP -- Milewski. 2B -- Charpentier (JC). HR -- Mittiga (JC).

Records: Wartburg 1-1, John Carroll 5-1.

