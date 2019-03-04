MLB preseason
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Houston (ss) 4, Atlanta 3
Baltimore 9, Minnesota 4
Miami 9, Washington 8
N.Y. Mets (ss) 7, Houston (ss) 4
Detroit 9, St. Louis 5
Boston 9, N.Y. Mets (ss) 3
Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati (ss) 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 2
Colorado 4, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 6
San Diego 8, Cleveland 0
Cincinnati (ss) 3, Arizona 3
College
NORTHERN SUN
Minn.-Crookston 2, Walsh (Ohio) 0
Tiffin 12, Northern St. 11
Minn. St.-Mankato 10, Florida Southern 7
St. Cloud St. 11, Concordia (Neb.) 8
Concordia-St. Paul 6, Concordia (Neb.) 3
AMERICAN RIVERS
John Carroll 3, Wartburg 2
Coe 4-4, Ohio Northern 3-3, both games 8 innings
Linescore
JOHN CARROLL 3, WARTBURG 2
John Carroll;000;001;200 -- 3;6;2
Wartburg;000;010;010 -- 2;7;1
Midea, Bennett (8) and Charpentier. Milewski, Eybers (8) and Baumann. WP -- Midea. LP -- Milewski. 2B -- Charpentier (JC). HR -- Mittiga (JC).
Records: Wartburg 1-1, John Carroll 5-1.
