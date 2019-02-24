MLB preseason
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 8, Minnesota 5
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 5
Baltimore 9, Toronto 8
Philadelphia 10, Detroit 6
Pittsburgh 10, Miami 6
Houston (ss) 5, Atlanta 2
Washington 12, St. Louis 2
Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 1
Kansas City 14, Oakland 5
Arizona 12, Cleveland 3
Chicago Cubs 9, San Francisco 5
L.A. Dodgers 13, L.A. Angels (ss) 9
San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Seattle 4, Colorado 2
Cincinnati 14, L.A. Angels 2
Milwaukee 10, Texas 1
College
BIG TEN
Hawaii 8, Iowa 7, 10 innings
NORTHERN SUN
Dakota Wesleyan 8-8, Minn.-Crookston 1-19
AMERICAN RIVERS
Fontbonne 8-7, Neb. Wesleyan 3-6, 2nd game 11 innings
Late Saturday
BIG TEN
Iowa 6, Hawaii 4
Linescores
HAWAII 8, IOWA 7, 10 inn.
Iowa;012;031;000;0 -- 7;10;1
Hawaii;100;001;401;1 --8;9;1
Judkins, Wallace (6), Ketelsen (7), Foster (7), Ritter (8), Shimp (9), Hoffman (9), Lee (10) and McCleary, Martin. Pouelsen, Koltermann (4), Halemanu (5), Thomas (6) and Duarte. WP -- Thomas (1-0). LP -- Lee (0-1). 2B -- Padgett (Iowa), Norman (Iowa), Fogel (Haw), Yamazaki (Haw). HR -- Norman (Iowa), Baeza (Haw).
Records: Iowa 4-3, Hawaii 4-5.
IOWA 6, HAWAII 4
Iowa;004;000;020 -- 6;6;1
Hawaii;020;000;020 -- 4;5;1
Baumann, Irvine (5), Probst 7), Hoffman (8), Shimp (8), Foster (8), Leonard (8) and Martin. Pontes, Ashworth (6), Halemanu (8), Thomas (9) and Crasnick. WP -- Irvine (1-0). LP -- Pontes (0-1). Sv -- Leonard (1). 3B -- Scott (Haw). HR -- Wetrich (Iowa).
