MLB preseason

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 8, Minnesota 5

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 5

Baltimore 9, Toronto 8

Philadelphia 10, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 10, Miami 6

Houston (ss) 5, Atlanta 2

Washington 12, St. Louis 2

Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 1

Kansas City 14, Oakland 5

Arizona 12, Cleveland 3

Chicago Cubs 9, San Francisco 5

L.A. Dodgers 13, L.A. Angels (ss) 9

San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 4, Colorado 2

Cincinnati 14, L.A. Angels 2

Milwaukee 10, Texas 1

College

BIG TEN

Hawaii 8, Iowa 7, 10 innings

NORTHERN SUN

Dakota Wesleyan 8-8, Minn.-Crookston 1-19

AMERICAN RIVERS

Fontbonne 8-7, Neb. Wesleyan 3-6, 2nd game 11 innings

Late Saturday

BIG TEN

Iowa 6, Hawaii 4

Linescores

HAWAII 8, IOWA 7, 10 inn.

Iowa;012;031;000;0 -- 7;10;1

Hawaii;100;001;401;1 --8;9;1

Judkins, Wallace (6), Ketelsen (7), Foster (7), Ritter (8), Shimp (9), Hoffman (9), Lee (10) and McCleary, Martin. Pouelsen, Koltermann (4), Halemanu (5), Thomas (6) and Duarte. WP -- Thomas (1-0). LP -- Lee (0-1). 2B -- Padgett (Iowa), Norman (Iowa), Fogel (Haw), Yamazaki (Haw). HR -- Norman (Iowa), Baeza (Haw).

Records: Iowa 4-3, Hawaii 4-5.

IOWA 6, HAWAII 4

Iowa;004;000;020 -- 6;6;1

Hawaii;020;000;020 -- 4;5;1

Baumann, Irvine (5), Probst 7), Hoffman (8), Shimp (8), Foster (8), Leonard (8) and Martin. Pontes, Ashworth (6), Halemanu (8), Thomas (9) and Crasnick. WP -- Irvine (1-0). LP -- Pontes (0-1). Sv -- Leonard (1). 3B -- Scott (Haw). HR -- Wetrich (Iowa).

